Locked-down Brits are looking to use their time in isolation to self-improve. With plans to ‘home improve’ by learning a new language or instrument, finally mastering DIY, paint a picture and even write a novel.

A poll of 2,000 adults found six in 10 are planning – or have already started – to improve themselves while house-bound. Are you onboard?

Among the intentions to improve ourselves are taking an online university courses. Mastering painting and learning new CAD or other online design packages.

Further things on the to-do list include yoga, tidying the garden, researching the family tree, studying history – or teaching themselves a skill such as knitting. Along with 32 per cent of those mantra is normally ‘can’t cook, won’t cook’ plan to use the time to boost their skills in the kitchen.

One quarter of those surveyed intend to learn a new language. While 12 per cent will be learning a new musical instrument, and one in 10 are mastering coding programmes.

How to grow vegetables, using online video chat and reading up on English history are other ways Brits will ‘self-improve’ while at home.

The study reveals more than eight in 10 adults are determined to make the best of the situation. With two thirds saying it’s important to them to have achieved something by the end of the isolation period.

As 69 per cent decide to come away armed with a new skill, and 57 per cent looking forward to doing things they can’t normally fit into their normal busy routines.

Top 10 ways Brits intend to ‘Home improve’

1. Learn to cook / bake – that explains the banana bread craze of late!

2. Work out at home every day – largely helped by Joe Wickes and

3. Learn a language – there’s a whole host of audio teachings on offer

4. Go on a diet

5. Yoga – an ideal way to upwind at present. Namaste

6. Learn to grow vegetables – living off the land is a highly rewarding way of life

7. Learn to garden – a simple task to aid wellness and improve outdoor spaces

8. Research the family tree – no time like the present, to make us feel close to the family we can’t be with.

9. Master an instrument – I’m personally partaking in doorstep socially distant lessons myself! Highly recommend

10. Take an online university course – a great way to keep the brain active

A spokesman for Lottoland, which commissioned the research comments, ‘There are lots of positives to an enforced time spent indoors. During this unusual time, it would be so easy to give in to the bad mood, worry all day, and focus on all the things you can’t do.’

‘Instead, as this research clearly indicates, many adults are choosing to use the time wisely, and in a really encouraging way.’

How are you home improving with your free time? We’d love you to share you stories with us – why not joining our Ideal Home Room Clinic and share with like minded home interior fans.

We’re all in this together after all.