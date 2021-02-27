DIY radiator cover
Making the frame
To start with, Luke designed a frame using pine battens, which he built slightly larger than his radiator. He attached the battens together using a bonding adhesive.
To build up the frame, Luke attached back and side pieces by drilling pilot holes into the battens, countersinking so that the screws fit flush, before screwing the pieces together. ‘Screwing and gluing it all together made the frame extra secure,’ Luke says.
Luke worked around his pipes on the wall, but you could run it all the way to the floor if you wanted to.
Using the panelling strips
Next it was on to the panelling strips. Luke cut them at a 45-degree angle to get a mitre at the top.
He lined up all the panels at the front, before using the adhesive to fix them to the frame. ‘I left a 12mm spacing in between each panel strip, and measured that it was exact by using a piece of MDF,’ says Luke. ‘I also slightly overlapped the end strips so the side pieces would fit in behind them and left small gaps at the sides to allow access to the radiator valves.’
Once the panels were all attached, Luke set about filling and sanding the wood cover, to create a smooth finish.
Painting the cover
Finally, it was onto the painting, where Luke chose a beautiful deep-beige/biscuit colour eggshell that he applied using a small roller. Several coats and drying time later, the finished design was ready to be hung.
Luke uploaded his finished image and saved all the instructions for the process to his story highlights on Instagram, receiving over 2,600 likes, along with 275 comments – not bad for an easy home make!
You can see more of Luke’s projects over at his blog – tap here to have a look.
