There are home transformations that deserve a round of applause, and then then are those that deserve a round of drinks to celebrate! And this ingenious DIY home bar idea is one of the latter!

The fabulous transformation popped up in our Ideal Home Room Clinic. Member Liz Smith shared with the group how to make a home bar out of an old cupboard!

The cupboard before transformation

Liz explains what the space is an existing extension, previously a granny annexe room. With the cupboard ‘ deep filled with toys and grannies slippers and dressing gown!’

After her eldest two children moved out the room was no longer needed, so they decided to move the granny annexe upstairs.

Telling Ideal Home, ’we found ourselves with yet another unused room. The obvious choice a home bar easy to get to the hot tub, without dripping through the dining room and kitchen.’

Yes that is correct, This room leads via French doors out onto the garden where is also a hot tub…this house is made for parties. Anyone else fancy moving in? We do!

‘We fitted the bar ourselves over a weekend, ‘Liz tells us. ‘The wood panels on the back were sooooo heavy to cut and lift into place!

The gorgeous distressed wood floor tiles, were part of the kitchen dining room makeover. They are called Shimmy timber from Tile Choice.’

A DIY home bar worth toasting…

Raise a glass to the job completed! Who else is off to empty the cupboard in prep?

The transformation was met with a cheer in the Facebook group…

‘Looks brilliant! Well done 👏🏻’ says one supportively. ‘Wow! Great job! Love it’ exclaims another.

Liz estimates the costs for her DIY home bar transformation at £1550, including all the extras. With the highest priced items being the drinks fridge from Amazon costing £300; wood-effect worktops and splashback costing £300 and cupboards from Howdens costing £150.

The couple furnished the finished bar in an eclectic style, to add even further character. Such as the quirky aeroplane shelf that takes centre stage and the statement pendant light made of wine glasses.

Buy now: Floating Industrial Retro Aeroplane Wall Shelf, £49.99, House of Oscar

The remaining accessories are from a mix of affordable high street solutions, such as Next and Dunelm.

Do you have a fabulous room makeover? Or a nifty home hack? We’d love you to share them with us over in the Ideal Home Room Clinic.