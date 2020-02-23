We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We can hardly believe it’s the same kitchen. Thanks to new tiles and freshly spray-painted kitchen cabinets it looks like a brand new kitchen refit!

The makeover comes courtesy of Donna Horan via the Ideal Home Room Clinic.

Donna proudly shared her incredible kitchen revamp with us, to prove it pays to paint the cabinets rather than replace them at much greater expense.

The family’s original kitchen

The marvellous makeover was carried out in two stages, Donna explains. The above is how the kitchen looked when the family first moved in, just under two years ago.

‘We then had the tiles removed and retailed the splashback and the windowsill, new sockets, an upstand added and walls repainted last summer just before our second son arrived.’

Stage one of the transformation. Simply replacing the chequerboard tiles is a vast improvement, replacing them with an ultra chic herringbone splashback.

‘The initial works cost us about £500. The tiles are herringbone white gloss from tiles-direct.’ Job done? No, it turns out Donna’s other half had other ideas…

‘We thought we were done but my husband got itchy feet and wanted to get the units sprayed….But I have to admit we are super happy we went ahead and got them done!’

The kitchen transformation complete

We LOVE the dreamy new grey and navy kitchen space. And it didn’t cost even half as much as it looks like it did…

‘The respray cost £2,800 completed by EC Kitchen Resprays (found on Facebook). We colour matched the grey and blue paint to Little Greene company ‘Shallows’ and ‘Hicks Blue’, sprayed onto the doors and rollered on the units.’

Donna shared her pictures with the group writing, ‘We’ve just had our kitchen resprayed and decorated.’ Which welcomed the following messages of adoration…

‘Amazing, love this🙌🏻💕xx.’

‘Brilliant transformation. The kitchen is so much brighter and airier now.’

‘Wow, what a difference, what are those colours? I can see why you are pleased.’

Video Of The Week

One of the best things about having our own dedicated group for sharing homes, is the element of inspiration it provides for others. As another member comments, ’Wow, looking at the results I think I will look into this further. Inspirational.’

Do you have a fabulous room makeover? Or a nifty home hack? We’d love you to share them with us over in the Ideal Home Room Clinic.