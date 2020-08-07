Trending:

Lynsey Queen of Clean has a unusual hack for making stainless steel look brand new – but it’s total genius

Get ready to raid your bathroom cabinet
Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight
    • Cleaning expert Lynsey Queen of Clean has a genius tip for how to clean stainless steel. But you’ll need to raid your bathroom cabinet first.

    If you have a stainless steel hob, you’ll know that keeping it clean and streak-free can seem like an impossible challenge. However, cleaning influencer, Lynsey Crombie – known as Lynsey Queen of Clean to her Instagram followers – has a top tip to get your stainless steel sparkling using baby oil!

    most common cleaning mistake 1

    Image credit: Lynsey Crombie / Addis

    Speaking to Ideal Home about her new line of cleaning tools with Addis, Lynsey revealed her unusual baby oil hack.

    How to clean stainless steel

    ‘With stainless steel, clean it after every use and buff it dry straight away with a good micro-fibre cloth,’ Lynsey explains. ‘The tip here is if you get a tiny drop of baby oil onto a corner of your cloth and swirl it all around, it comes up beautifully.’

    Lynsey reveals that she has been using the hack for years, after discovering it from a friend. ‘I learnt the tip when the twins were little. I went to a friend’s house for a cup of tea and she got her baby oil out.’

    ✨Cleaning Tip Tuesday✨ . YES most of you have seen me show this tip before but with all my lovely new followers it was time to share again. . This is literally one of my all time favourite cleaning tips and was the first actual tip I shared when I started this page . For extra shiny stainless steel after cleaning buff with a MICROFIBRE cloth and a tiny drop of BABY OIL.. you really don't need much at all and if you do over use it will smear. such amazing results …. Make sure you add a bottle of baby oil to your cleaning cupboard.

    ‘I thought “what are you doing?”, and she started buffing up her hob. And it worked!’

    If you don’t believe the cleaning expert, just take a look at her sparkling kitchen.

    ✨cleaning tip Tuesday✨ . Do you have a BAD smell in your kitchen and you can't find where it is coming from? Floor all scrubbed, surfaces shinny, bleach in the sink and window open but still a nasty stale stench. . It could well be your cooker hood filters that often get covered in grease and grim and hold onto cooking smells…I mean when was the last time you cleaned them? Or have you even ever cleaned them! They are one of those items that are out of sight out of mind! . It's so easy to take them out, pop them in a sink of boiling water with a good dollop of washing up liquid and a splash of white wine vinegar. A winning combination that will break down the grease and grime . Leave to soak for a good hour . Alternatively if they fit in your dishwasher then lucky you!

    ‘You only use a bit,’ adds Lynsey. ‘The tiniest drop and you apply it to the cloth, not directly to the hot or the stainless steel. Then you buff, a little goes a really long way.’

    The cleaning guru isn’t exaggerating when she says you don’t need much. Lynsey has been using the same bottle of baby oil in her cleaning caddy for six years.

    ‘It lasts and lasts and lasts,’ she explains.

    The only stainless steel Lynsey avoids is the taps. ‘I think with the water and the oil it will start sliding off anyway.’

    Will you be trying out the baby oil hack?

