You’d better watch out (that you don’t trip over something); you’d better not cry (that it’s so untidy). Yes, the living room is a mess and we probably don’t need to tell you why. However, as the festive season approaches, and with it, the impending arrival of family and friends, it’s a good idea to get on top of the clutter situation. Fast.

Let’s face it, your living room is going to be a busy place over Christmas. It’s where you will enjoy a cuppa (or cheeky sherry) with visiting neighbours, watch too much TV while eating too many mince pies, and of course, open gifts on the big day. So it’s more important than ever that the space is calm, collected and cosy – not chaotic.

Thankfully, the clever elves at Argos have a series of smart solution to help you take control of the mess in your living room. Try just a few, and your wish for a clutter-free Christmas should come true.

1. Be open to shelving

Putting up shelves is one of those so-called ‘simple tasks’ that never gets done, so make it easy on yourself and buy a good-looking unit instead. Bookcases and open shelving are a versatile option for any room and great for displaying your favourite things. That said, it’s a good idea to use shelves in combination with boxes and baskets that hide away the bits and bobs that are less decorative.

Our top pick is the Argos Loft Living range of storage units. The modular system comes in different sizes to suit your space, and the doors and shelves can be arranged in any combination, so you can get exactly the look you’re after. Buy more than one, and you can even clip them together – don’t worry, it’s very easy to do.

Buy now: Loft Living 2 x 4 Storage Unit, £140, Argos Home

2. Make your furniture work harder

Switching out your simple coffee table could be the only step you need to take to end your living room storage nightmare. We love the ottoman option. It’s the ultimate triple threat in a living room – serving as a surface on which to place a tray of drinks or the remote, extra seating and a clutter hiding place, all in one.

The gorgeous Maisie from Argos can be used to stash away toys, excess cushions and throws and any other bric-a-brac you need to hide at short notice. Plus, its on-trend, blue-velvet finish complements pretty much any colour sofa – grey, brown leather or pink being our favourite combinations.

Buy now: Maisie Velvet Ottoman in Blue, £120, Argos Home

3. Zone a multifunctional living room

Some living rooms have to work incredibly hard – serving not just as a space to relax, but also as a playroom, a home office, or a dining area. One way to ensure that clutter doesn’t wander from one part of a room to another is to create very obvious zones using small but hard-working pieces of furniture.

This smart ladder desk takes up very little space thanks to its slanted design, yet has a drawer and shelves to contain all your paperwork and stationery in one neat little spot. You could even add a rug beneath to sector off the space more clearly.

Buy now: Ladder Office Desk in Concrete Effect, £65, Argos Home

4. Tame the technology

Are you tired of having remote controls scattered across every surface? Or are you beginning to suspect that your set-top boxes and games consoles are breeding? Then invest in a smart media unit with storage drawers and cupboards to hide away those unsightly gadgets, games and cables.

New for 2020, the Argos Modena unit has an open shelf to house your main TV box, while lesser used consoles can be stowed in the cupboards either side, along with your collection of games and DVDs and Blu-rays. Charging leads and the kids’ tablets, meanwhile, would be perfectly at home in the bottom drawer.

Buy now: Modena 2 Door 1 Drawer TV Unit, £150, Argos Home

5. Always have a basket (or three) on standby

If all else fails, keep a couple of pretty baskets in the corner of the room. Then, if you hear a knock at the door, you can instantly sweep up the dog leads or Lego or magazines that have been left lying around and no one will be the wiser. This grey-and-white rope basket is part of a matching set of three. Between them, they should offer more than enough storage to sweep up unruly living room clutter in an instant. Those fussy in-laws will never know!

Buy now: Set of 3 Rope Storage Baskets in Grey and White, £29.99, Argos Home

With this storage in tow, you should be on the way to achieving your #tidygoals in no time.