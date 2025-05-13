What do you do with stuff in your loft if you want to convert it? I’ve got 5 expert-approved solutions for you to try

If you find yourself dreaming of extra living space, converting your loft might be the answer.

But for many homeowners, when you get into the nitty gritty of planning a loft conversion, reality sets in. You realise that your loft is actually prime storage space for all that stuff that you haven't really got space for anywhere else. So where on earth are you going to put it?

Don't forget too that you may need to sacrifice some existing space to make way for your loft conversion stairs, which means you have more stuff than you thought that needs to be stored somewhere.

The good news is there are a few solutions worth considering that could alleviate your loft conversion woes.

Before you convert your loft

While there is plenty to think about when bringing your loft conversion ideas to life, from whether your loft is suitable for conversion in the first place to the rules and regulations you'll need to adhere to, you'll also need to prepare the space.

And if you've been using your loft for storage, this does mean you'll need to bring it all down and have a good clear-out using one of these decluttering methods.

Once you've decided what you want and need to keep and what can be donated, sold or recycled, you'll have a clear idea of just how much alternative storage space you'll need with the loft out of action.

Alternative storage solutions after a loft conversion

If you can no longer use your loft for storage, then depending on your property, there are other options you could consider.

1. Use your garage

If you have a garage, attached to an older house, then chances are it's too narrow to fit a modern car. And if that's the case, it's the perfect location for storage, especially as it means you won't lose any garden space.

It's a good idea to invest in some shelving units, storage boxes and have a labelling system in place so that the storage functions as best it can.

2. Get a shed

Depending on the size of the items you want to store, installing a shed might be exactly what you need.

You'll want to choose something durable and weatherproof to keep your belongings safe from the elements. Check our guide to where to buy a shed for some tips on the best place to part with your cash.

3. Optimise storage in other rooms

If you want to store your items indoors and not in the shed or garage, then you'll need to make sure you're getting the most out of the indoor space you do have.

Furniture expert and founder of Retrovintage, Stuart Murray, says: ‘A good place to start is by using multi-functional furniture, especially in spaces that need to do double duty. Think storage ottomans, beds with drawers, or shelves that can be customised to hold a variety of things.'

If you have an understairs cupboard, or can incorporate one into your new loft conversion stairs, this can provide excellent storage space.

But it's important to configure the space effectively so they don't quickly spiral out of control. Decluttering experts Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman from The Declutter Hub say: 'Common problems include overstuffing, inaccessibility, lack of light and unfinished flooring, making these spaces feel dark and uninviting, encouraging more clutter.

'While bespoke storage solutions exist, stackable boxes and MDF shelving are often more budget-friendly. Use large labels on multiple sides of boxes for easy identification in the awkward space. And if you do have a budget consider getting a joiner to convert your awkward understairs cupboard into pull out drawers which make accessibility and visibility a breeze.'

You can also hunt out those dead spaces, like above wardrobes and bookcases and under beds, that could be used for storage.

If your budget will allow, you could buy furniture with storage built in, like an ottoman bed or sofa with storage underneath.

4. Factor storage into your loft conversion design

It turns out that by converting your loft, you may not lose all the storage potential after all. Don't discount those spaces where the loft head height is too low to be be turned into living space, as this could be a prime storage location.

Similarly, while the sloping ceilings that come with lofts can make it challenging to fit freestanding furniture, a built-in design could maximise your storage potential.

Rachal Hutcheson, national retail manager at Sharps, says: 'Fitted furniture is often the best way to maximise space in a loft conversion. Unlike freestanding pieces, bespoke designs can work with the room’s sloped ceilings and awkward angles to create smart, custom storage solutions.'

'Choosing bespoke not only creates furniture that completely fits the space in your home, but it also maximises all the available storage opportunities,' adds Philipp Nagel, director at Neatsmith.

If your loft is going to be a bedroom, then an ottoman bed is a great shout to keep clutter at bay.

5. Opt for self storage

If you have items you really can't let go of yet can't store anywhere at home, then you'll need to consider storing them off-site.

Asking a favour of friends or family with available space can be a cost-effective solution, but if that isn't feasible, you'll need to pay for a self storage option instead.

Once you've found a new spot for all of the items in your loft, it's important to keep on top of your clutter. Try one of these trusted organisation systems to keep your home looking its best.