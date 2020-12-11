We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Orange decorations are the perfect budget Christmas decoration. Not only do they look lovely, woven into a wreath or draped on a Christmas tree, but they have that gorgeous zesty festive scent. If you’re tempted to make yours at home we’ve found a super easy hack for how to dry oranges for decorations.

Drying oranges can be a laborious and lengthy four-hour process when done using an oven. However, you can slash that drying time with the help of this handy microwave hack.

How to dry oranges for decorations – in the microwave

Before we share this simple hack for making decorations, this method is best used for sliced oranges. If you’re looking to dry whole oranges, we’d recommend sticking to the oven. It is also important to note that the kitchen towel is crucial to this method, so stock up.

You will need:

Knife

Chopping Board

Microwave Plate

Microwave

Wire Cooling Rack

Tongs

Orange slices (Lemon and lime also work well)

Kitchen paper towel Step-by-step Prepare the orange slices, by cutting off the ends. Then cut into 1/2 cm slices. Lay five sheets of paper kitchen towel on a plate that is microwave safe. Place your oranges slices on the plate. Make sure that none of the slices overlap. Place five more sheets of paper towel on top of the orange slices. Put the plate in the microwave. Put the microwave on the defrost setting for seven minutes. Take the plate out of the microwave and put the top paper towels to one side. Then using the tongs transfer the orange slices from the plate to the wire rack, and get rid of the bottom layer of paper towel. Place five new sheets of paper towel on the plate, before putting the orange slice back on top. Place the top sheet of paper towel back on top. Put the slices back in the microwave for a further five minutes on defrost. When the slices are done they should be soft and jelly-like. If they're not quite there, turn them over using the tongs and microwave for a further two minutes. Once all the slices are jelly-like, leave for about 45 minutes to cool and firm up, before making your decorations. How to dry oranges for decorations – in the oven This is the more traditional method of drying out oranges. Instead of putting your slices in the microwave simply layout your slices of oranges on a wire rack. Pop them in the oven for four hours at the lowest setting possible, about 65 degrees. When done, remove them from the oven to try on a cooling rack. They will feel slightly tacky at first, but don't worry they will continue to dry out after you've decorated the tree with them.

Will you be creating your own orange slice decorations this year?