Are 3D-printed homes the next big thing? And they only take a couple of days to make!

The first permitted, 3D-printed home in the US made waves was unveiled in March 2018. Made of concrete and wood Chicon House’s structure was printed in around 48 hours and is spread over 350-square-foot.

The proof of concept house could serve as a model for 600-800 square foot homes created for just $4000 (around £3,000). And now it seems that the vision could be drawing ever closer to a reality as ICON – the construction technologies company behind this genius creation – has revealed that its Vulcan II printer will begin printing a neighbourhood of more than 50 homes – the first of its kind in the world – later this year.

The innovative firm is working with Silicon Valley-based nonprofit New Story on the groundbreaking neighbourhood in a semi-rural part of Latin America for families who earn less than $200 a month, with the 33-by-11-foot Vulcan II machine capable of printing a 3D frame in less than a day.

‘We’re bringing very futuristic technology to the families that need it most first,’ commented Brett Hagler, CEO and cofounder of New Story.

For a taste of what’s to come lets take a look around the original Chicon House.

Exterior

We love the curved roof of this small but perfectly formed home, and the wraparound balcony is perfect for whiling away those summer evenings.

Living Room

This flexible space can be used in a number of ways. Tucking the home office in the corner is a great way to make the most of this room’s proportions, and large windows allow lots of natural light to flood in. Colourful throws and a statement rug add texture.

The Second Room

The ‘second room’ works well as a second reception space/guest room. There’s plenty of room for a decent-sized sofa, storage and even two column coffee tables.

Bedroom

The focus on natural materials continues through to the bedroom. The metal bed frame is a classic choice, while the above bed sun-style mirror, end-of-bed bench and aztec-style cushions are stylish additions.

What’s your favourite aspect of this tiny home?