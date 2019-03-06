Whether it’s for working from home, tackling admin or encouraging the kids to knuckle down with their homework, more and more of us are looking to incorporate a study area at home. However, very rarely do we have a dedicated room that’s free to turn into a study, so a clever use of space is key.

With thoughtful planning and creativity, almost any space in the home can be turned into a useful home office.

If you’ve only got a nook or small office zone to play with, make the best use of any vertical space available by building shelving units right up the ceiling and buy a pair of steps to access them if necessary. Also ensure that cable management and integrated task lighting is included if you’re starting from scratch with a bespoke built-in solution.

Don’t be afraid of introducing pattern into a small space behind a desk, as an interesting wallpaper or mural will cleverly distract from a messy desk and can play with the perception of space. If wallpaper isn’t your thing, you could use a pinboard or wall-mounted clipboards to make an interesting backdrop to your study area.

Be inspired by more of our small home office ideas below…

1. Corner off space to fashion a small home office

No spare room? Then use a corner of your living room for your home office. Traditionally, an office keeps you shut away from the rest of the house, but these days, social and work lives are more closely entwined.

Hang family photos to ensure the space still feels like part of the original room.

2. Work your walls with vertical storage solutions

When space is limited you have to be smart with your storage solutions. Use every space available to you, particularly with vertical storage. From tall bookcases to wall mounted storage, the only way is up to create a clever small home office.

Keeping floors clear and clutter-free will help to create the illusion of more space.

3. Adopt a theme to give your home office personality

Jazz up your home office with a statement wallpaper, even if it’s just a single panel – this small space can handle pattern. This Osborne & Little wallpaper creates a library feel, perfect for a cheery home office.

If you have lots of books, files and paperwork to store, make use of all available wall space with shelving.

4. Turn an outbuilding into a home office

Turning a garden room into a home office is ideal for keeping work and living areas separate. Especially if indoor space is limited. Using one side for correspondence and filing and the other for more creative work helps create a sense of serenity.

And there’s nothing more inspirational than a garden to look out over while working.

5. Adapt an alcove for a smart home office space

Use every inch of space at your disposal. Find space in an alcove in your living or dining room to act as a smart home office area. If you have to use a corner of your living space, invest in a notebook-sized computer that will not dominate. Choose a wooden desk and chair for a classic, unobtrusive look.

Here, the dark wood of the desk matches the room’s colour scheme, tying the look together beautifully.

6. Upcycle existing furniture for a make-shift office

Who says you need traditional office furniture in your workspace? If you’re using the space infrequently you may not want to invest in new furniture, or pieces that feel too ‘office’ like. Even a bedside table can double up as a mini desk if space is tight elsewhere in the house.

Two bedside tables side by side can provide more than enough room. Fit shelves above for display and keep a space clear for your laptop.

7. Utilise otherwise dead space to form a savvy office space

Creating a work area in a corner is a great way to make use of otherwise under-used space.

Loft eaves are the perfect example of a space that might otherwise be redundant. It’s often tricky to make use of the half height ceiling, due to the sloping roof. But this awkward design feature provides the perfect place for shelving above a desk.

8. Use white as an airy and calming backdrop

Keep walls white in your home office so you can display photographs and pictures to inspire you. Continue the theme with co-ordinating stand-alone furniture and accessories, such as the desk lamp and shelf unit, for a cohesive feel.

Decorating with soothing white shades not only evokes a calm feel, the blank canvas creates the illusion of greater space.

9. Decorate walls to clearly define an office space

Use the wall space to corner off a clear work zone. A pinboard the same width of your desk ensures the space doesn’t encroach on another living space. Create a comfortable feel by using soft colours such as taupe and greys that are easy to live with and will co-ordinate with other tones.

10. Make a multi-purpose display and desk area

If space is limited in the sense you don’t have a dedicated room or even a corner, create a multi-purpose space. If the desk has to be there make it blend seamlessly into your space by using it to display trinkets and accessories.

Pop a chair underneath in a co-ordinating fabric to make it feel more at home in the space.

A real trend is to have a designated study area in the kitchen right now, so it’s worth making a concealed desk within the kitchen joinery with a drop-down or pull-out desk that can be put away when not in use. It’s a great location with the kitchen being the hub of the home – you can watch the kids getting on with their homework while you prepare the dinner.

Garden rooms are also becoming a more popular solution for creating a dedicated study space, providing peace and quiet away from the main house.