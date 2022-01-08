We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you live in a polluted city centre or are plagued by pollen in the countryside the first smart IKEA air purifier, STARKVIND, promises to bring a breath of fresh air into your home.

The air purifier which launched this month in the UK is the flatpack giant’s first ‘Smart Air’ product. The STARKVIND costs £129, and has been designed to improve air quality in the home by helping remove dust particles, pollen and harmful gasses.

However, what has really caught our attention with the STARKVIND is the design. IKEA’s air purifier couldn’t be further from the bulky stereotypical air purifiers out there.

The STAKVIND is available in two designs. The stand-alone design is slim and circular, available in black and white, and can easily be slipped into your living room ideas doubling as a piece of modern art.

However, it is the second design that we’re most excited about – a table. Ending the issue of how to hide a bulky air purifier, the STARKVIND table model can be used as a side table or bedside stand.

You don’t need to worry about working your bedroom ideas around an eyesore as it features IKEA’s signature scandi design, available in both light and dark wood.

‘When designing STARKVIND, we wanted to incorporate modern design principles which can be adapted to changing lifestyles,’ says Alistair Lowther, HFB Leader Core Area (Living) at IKEA UK & IE. ‘Access to clean indoor air is important to maintain health, especially when living in areas of high air pollution.

‘While we know that there is no single solution to solve indoor air pollution, we are working continuously on new products that enable people to lead healthier lives.’

The air purifier has a two-filter system, however, this can be adapted to include three filters by attaching a carbon gas filter that can be bought separately. The pre-filter captures big particles like hair and dust, while the other filter removes 99.5 per cent of smaller airborne particles like pollen. The carbon gas filter add-on is helpful for absorbing gaseous pollutants and unpleasant odours.

The STARKVIND has five different fan speeds and a built-in air quality sensor that adjusts the fan speed according to the amount of pollution in the air. The system can be connected to IKEA’s smart system TRÅDFRI gateway to control and schedule the product through the IKEA Home smart app.