We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of the perks of lockdown has been getting to have virtual nosy around some of our favourite celebrity homes. Today, ITV’s This Morning offered us a glimpse inside Jennie McAlpine’s home.

Jennie is best known for playing Fiz, and was chatting to Philip and Holly about fans have labelled her and Tyrone the next ‘Jack and Vera’ – referring of course to soap favourites The Duckworths.

The Coronation Street star’s interiors caused quite a stir among fans, not to mention the Ideal Home team. However, it was her lovely bee wall art that stole the show.

Inside Jennie McAlpine’s home

The lovely photo is of the Manchester Bee found on the mosaic floor in the Town Hall in Manchester, and is available to buy from a local Mancunian photographer.

The print is by Paul Grogan Photography. Paul is based in Manchester and his pretty photographic print is available in two sizes. The images in the large version are 30cm x 30cm and mounted inside a black or white frame that measures 50cm x 50cm. The frame is made from matte finish wood with perspex instead of glass so that the print is lighter to hang.

Priced at £45, the large version of the print has proven incredibly popular. There is currently only one left in stock, so you will need to act quickly to pick one up.

Buy now: Manchester Bee, from £25, Paul Grogan Photography

However, you can still pick up the smaller version for just £25. The small-framed version measures 13cm x 13cm and sits inside a 25cm x 25cm frame.

The Manchester Bee has long been part of Manchester’s history, and in 1840 it was even added into the Manchester coat of arms.

In May 2017, it became a symbol of unity in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.In fact, Paul told Ideal Home exclusively that he sold out of the print during that time – and kindly donated 50 per cent of all profits to charity. What a star!

Video Of The Week

It is a symbol that clearly means a lot to the actress who has lived near Manchester all her life. At the 2017 soap awards, wearing her Manchester bee earrings, she dedicated the cast’s attendance to ‘Corrie’ superfan Martyn Hett who did in the terrorist attack.

Have you been inspired to pick up Jennie McAlpine’s gorgeous wall print?