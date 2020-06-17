We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Just one glance at Ruth Langsford’s spotless home, and you know the This Morning presenter runs an organised household. Recently, she took to Instagram to reveal her secret to keeping her home in order – a label maker!

The presenter posted a video of her immaculate freezer on Instagram. Revealing that she was in an organising mood, she explained that she was going to label each drawer.

‘So I’m going to label them all, so you know where everything is,’ explained Ruth. ‘That is going to be chicken and things, that is going to be all potatoes, oven chips,’ she says opening each drawer.

However, husband and co-presenter Eamonn Holmes wasn’t as convinced of Ruth’s labelling, chiming in: ‘But we do know where everything is, why do we need to label them?’

‘Because it’s organisation, and you’ll see it at a glance,’ insisted Ruth, not to be deterred.

Eamonn appeared to see the labelling light, when Ruth pointed to the oven chips label: ‘Oven chips that’s the one for you.’

‘That’s the main one,’ he agreed.

‘He just doesn’t get my labelling obsession!! In organising mood today…don’t stand still too long @eamonnholmes or I might label YOU!!,’ she wrote in the caption.

We’re with Ruth on this essential home buy. Labels are a great way to keep your home organised and free of clutter. The presenter revealed that her label maker of choice is the LabelWriter 450 Duo from Dymo.

‘This is my label machine… links up with my computer… I’m in labelling heaven!’ she said in a follow-up post.

The Dymo LabelWriter Duo prints large labels, perfect for labelling items in the kitchen like Ruth. It also prints smaller, harder wearing labels from a second slot. These are great for using in the garden or for toys.

Buy now: Dymo LabelWriter 450 Duo, £194.77, Amazon

However, Ruth’s choice of label maker will set you back a pretty penny. The Dymo duo cost £194.77 on Amazon. However, if you can’t stretch to that, you can pick up the ordinary Dymo label printer without the second slot for £79.62, or a handheld version for around £27.

Have you been inspired by Ruth’s labelling obsession?