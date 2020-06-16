We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Seeing into the homes of celebrities has to be one of the best things about lockdown. As they present live from the privacy of their own homes, we get to enjoy their decor choices. The celeb home causing a stir this morning is that of Helen Skelton… as she chatted to Lorraine on Good Morning Britain.

The On The Farm and sports presenter’s home proved popular among viewers thanks to her wild wallpaper.

The Tiger King-style big cat wallpaper caused quite the reaction…

‘I need your wallpaper. Where is it from?’ cries one fan of the design.

Not alone in their wallpaper appreciation, others ask the same question…

‘That wallpaper is amazing, where is it from?’

‘I wanted to know where the wallpaper is from as well. Stunning’

And another writes, ‘Glad I’m not the only one who is obsessed with the wallpaper lol’.

No, it’s safe to say the wallpaper was a big cat hit with eagle-eyed viewers. And we’ve found that very same design, in case you want it for your video call backdrop.

The unique wallpaper design is from a boutique company called Wild Hearts Wonder.

Helen’s chosen design features hand-painted tigers, lynx, jaguars, cheetahs and snow leopards roaring against a monochrome spot background. This design is suitable for any room.

Helen shows hers off for all to see in the downstairs family room, but we could see it looking fabulous in a child’s bedroom too.

Fellow sports presenter Clare Balding was watching Helen’s interview with Lorraine, and she, too, approved of the background.

‘Great to see you on screen this morning and top marks for the backdrop!’ she wrote.

Zoom call backdrops have become the new feature wall of 2020, how good is yours?

Helen was, of course, on Lorraine to promote her new series on On The Farm, which starts tonight at 8pm on Channel 5.

Will you be tuning in, just to find out if we see any more of Helen’s fabulous home?