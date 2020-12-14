Inside the former London apartment of The Police’s Stewart Copeland

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This luxury London apartment boasts an impressive rock and roll history.

Located on Mayfair’s desirable Green Street, the chic pad is said to be where drummer Stewart Copeland was living when he met Sting. Together they formed rock band The Police.

Stewart Copeland is said to lived in the apartment in 1976. With bandmate Sting reportedly visiting every evening to rehearse together.

Luxury London apartment: Exterior

Since its heyday the property has gone from strength to strength. Today it’s a 2,000 sq. ft. space of chic living over two floors. Including three sprawling bedrooms and a large open-plan kitchen and living space which opens onto a private terrace area.

‘Green Street is a fantastic duplex apartment. Providing extensive living space, in a highly desirable location’ says Peter Wetherell, Founder and Chairman of Wetherell. ‘The building has a fun rock and roll history – as the original rehearsal space for hit rock band The Police in the 1970s.’

Kitchen

The chic open-plan kitchen has a black granite worktop breakfast bar, ideal for entertaining. The contemporary kitchen has integrated appliances and elegant floor-to-ceiling walnut cabinetry.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a plush living room, with a generous seating area and bespoke fitted cabinetry – to make the most of the space.

Master bedroom

The spacious master bedroom suite resides on the lower-ground floor. The simple all-grey palette creates a serene scene for sleep. The same plush carpets, as seen the living room, feature in the bedrooms – offering exquisite softness underfoot.

The streamlined look features ample fitted wardrobes, to provide plentiful storage.

The bedroom features a luxe en-suite bathroom and sliding doors which opens directly onto a private patio.

Terrace

The kitchen and living room opens onto a large private terrace, with space for seating, ideal for taking entertaining outdoors.

The luxury apartment is up for sale with agents Wetherell, with an asking price of for £4,950,000.