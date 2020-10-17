Inside the most viewed homes on Rightmove this month – each one is WOW!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Run out of episodes of Selling Sunset to binge? Enjoy a little bit of escapism closer to home, by virtually stepping inside the most viewed homes on Rightmove.

New research from the UK’s biggest property website exclusively reveals these five homes as the most viewed properties at present. And we can totally see why!

‘From a lush waterside home on the Cornish coast to an Essex mansion that feels very James Bond, these properties are really special’ says Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside.

‘Lots of us have reassessed our housing needs this year,’ Miles goes on to. ‘But whether you’re a serious home-hunter or a casual browser, we’ve found that people still really enjoy looking around dream homes in their spare time. It’s always interesting to see which properties have piqued the nation’s interest. And these five homes are worth all those clicks.’

Be warned, they may cause huge home envy…

Most viewed homes on Rightmove this autumn

1. 4-bed detached house in Corton, Suffolk

In the top spot is this spectacular £1.1million home, which is tucked away on the east Suffolk coast. The beautifully contemporary property really has the wow factor – look at that open-plan kitchen area!

That’s not to mention the home cinema and private gym. A sizeable patio area provides a seamless indoor-outdoor socialising space.

2. 4-bed house on the beach in South Cornwall

The view is worth the money alone. This impressive eco-friendly waterside home, on the market for a cool £3.5million, is nestled on the south coast of Cornwall. In addition to offering sublime ocean views and private access to the beach this breathtaking house features a seafront terrace that wraps around the entire property.

It’s there you’ll find a heated outdoor pool, a hot tub, pool house and fire pit – all with steps leading directly down to the beach and shoreline. Sold!

3. 8-bed castle in Scotland

Step inside Bardowie Castle, one of Scotland’s most iconic and historically significant homes. The listed castle is set amidst ten picturesque acres beside Bardowie Loch. The eight-bedroom castle is home to Scotland’s oldest original stone keep, dating from the mid-16th Century.

Despite having been meticulously restored with modern features, you still may find the odd suit of armour. Outside you’ll find a tennis court and a private jetty to the loch – very Dawson’s Creek.

4. 6-bed detached new-build mansion in Kent

This impeccably grand six-bedroom mansion is a sprawling new-build home boasting a whopping 18,000 sq ft of living space. The gorgeous family home is located in the heart of the prestigious and gated Keston Park in Kent. The exterior may be exceptional, but the inside is even more so.

The interior includes an atmospheric bar area, a games room, a gym and even its very own hydrotherapy suite with a pool and a steam room. Imagine how different lockdown would be in that setting.

5. 5–bed detached property in Chigwell, Essex

This stunning and lavish five-bedroom home, residing deep in the Essex countryside, is set in a whopping 52 acres of land. Boast its own Olympic-sized equestrian centre. There’s a car port – big enough to accommodate a fleet of ten supercars – like something out of a Bond film.

The elegantly opulent five-bedroom property is also home to an incredibly luxurious indoor swimming pool area. Complete with a waterfall and jacuzzi, as well as a sauna, steam room, cinema room, and a home gym.

Which one would you choose to live? If you had to of course.