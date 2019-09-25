See how one interiors lover transform a bedroom from an old-fashioned space into a modern but cosy haven.

Gemma Lewis, a busy mum-of-four from Wales, recently bought her first home. She wanted to change the outdated look on a budget, and turn it into a Pinterest-worthy home.

Using materials from budget brands including B&Q, eBay and Ikea she has transformed her bedroom into a gorgeous space – unrecognisable from the before.

Gemma’s dated bedroom before

‘I wanted a really chilled out bedroom – somewhere I could relax and feel tranquil in,” Gemma told money saving community LatestDeals.

‘I’m not a huge fan of bold colours in my own home – I love neutral colours, greens, greys, off whites, all quite natural.’

To find her dream materials, Gemma, who shares her renovation updates on Instagram @renovating_95, went on the hunt for natural-looking accessories, and managed to find pallets for free from a nearby building site.

Gemma’s post about her progress on her Instagram feed.

The new pallet wall

‘The pallet wall cost nothing as the pallets were given to me from a building site. I painted them using Dulux polished pebble,’ Gemma adds. ‘White paint was used for the rest of the room. The pendant lights were from Next and the idea was taken from Pinterest – I just love all the ideas on there!’

Both the wardrobes and bed are from IKEA, which Gemma already owned – saving on costs. She found tropical leaf print cushions at B&Q and the bedding in Morrisons. All great retailers for bagging a bargain.

How much did it cost?

All in all Gemma’s total spend was £703

Paint £60

Lighting £120

Bedding £25

Cushions £40

Carpet £300

Blinds £150

Prints £8

‘I have enjoyed doing the renovations and have loved seeing seeing how far we’ve come in a short space of time.’

Gemma’s stylish new bedroom after

‘Gemma’s room is unrecognisable from its former outdated style,’ Says Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals. ‘Gemma managed to transform her room without spending a fortune. Seeking inspiration on Pinterest and finding pallets on a nearby building site are just a couple of wallet-friendly ideas for homeowners looking to get the look.’

‘If Gemma had hired a designer and decorator to do this work, and if she had paid full-price for everything including the wooden pallets, new wardrobes etc., she would have spent more than £2,000 on the renovations’

Going on to say, ‘By doing it herself, she’s saved a fortune. But, those savings also go towards the value of the house. I think she would sell the house for more because of the work she’s put in.’