Have you fallen prey to the latest ‘Instagram effect’ taking over our homes?

Is getting that 'perfect' shot costing you more than you think...
    • The world of social media is shaping the modern home, as we see the ‘Instagram effect’ transforming homes.

    A recent study reveals almost half of 25-40 year olds will only photograph their home if it’s deemed ‘photo ready’. With 1 in 5 brits admitting to cleaning homes especially for posting a snap on social media!

    As we turn to platforms such as Instagram to swoon over dreamy interior images, it appears we’re striving for the same envy inducing shots. This so-called Instagram effect is costing us, both time and money.

    Feeling the Instagram effect in your home?

    In the new study carried out by Home Builders Federation, 38 per cent admit they will not take photos of their home if it is not up to the standards seen elsewhere online.

    With 1 in 5 Brits revealing they will spend dedicated time cleaning a room, specifically to create a background for ‘the perfect photo’. The new research indicates nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of Brits aged between 25-34 search social media for home inspiration every day. Compared to just 1 in 7 of those aged between 45-54.

    The research also uncovered that 1 in 5 (18 per cent) say they would be prepared to spend over £10,000 annually on decorating their home. Just to make it look picture perfect. That’s a hefty sum to stump up just to be social media ready.

    ‘March to the beat of your own drum’ . Never has there been a better interior design manifesto! When it comes to decorating your own home only what you say goes. But with so much inspiration on offer, especially in these squares it can get a little overwhelming! I’m passionate that people decorate their homes to suit their own sense of style. Your home is your sanctuary, and powerfully effects your wellbeing. To answer this conundrum I’ve launched my new online course, which I’m hugely proud of and even more excited to share with you! Based around the incredible framework of colour psychology this is a colour course with a difference! It is a wonderful opportunity to do some self discovery. I’ll help you Truly understand your own authentic sense of style ( klaxon alert, it might not be what you think!). I’ll teach you how to pull together your own harmonious colour palette that you can use to decorate your entire home with ease. I’ll take the agony of poring over endless paint charts, crippled with indecision! I also share my own colour scheme of process and how I create harmonising palettes that don’t just work to create awesome looking schemes but create rooms that FEEL good to be in. And there lies the magical secret of colour psychology . Our homes aren’t just fodder for Instagram. They effect us on a deep psychological level. This new course will help you unlock the secrets to your own happy home. Suitable for anyone passionate about design from newbies to professionals I’m running a juicy discount to celebrate the launch for a limited time. This course is beautifully put together, fun, creative and hugely practical and applicable to anyone with a roof over their heads! And maybe just what you need right now. The link to find out more is in my profile. Happy decorating! . . #colourpsychologyforinteriors #colourlover #banthebeige #onlinecourse #colourcolorlover #colourforcreatives #cornerofmyhome #faffthegaff #interiordesignonline #thegreatindoors

    ‘Instagram and interiors are the perfect match and whether you’re a professional designer or passionate fixer upper,’ explains Sophie Robinson – designer, TV presenter, influencer and interiors expert. ‘We’re all plumping cushions, squirrelling away the mess. Playing with lighting and filters to get the shots of our homes looking just right. ‘

    The study saw one in six reveal they would be more likely to update their followers about their move if they were buying a brand-new home. With that evidence it’s no wonder the new-build Instagram scene has grown so significantly. #newbuild has over 1.9million posts to date.

    A successful, but not very exciting day of decluttering, and dump trips 🙄 ready for the move and then getting absolutely drenched in the down pour on the dog walk, means a take away and a glass or two is completely justified and definitely on the cards! Happy Saturday night all! 🥂 xx Some previously gifted items tagged • • • #kitchens #kitchendiner #diningroom #diningroomdecor #diningtable #diningchairs #diningfurniture #diningroominspo #diningroomtable #greydecor #marble #rosegold #homesweethome #homeideas #inspire_me_home_decor #howihome #homesofinstagram #homesofinsta #interiors4u #interiors #interiorstyling #homestyling #kitchendining #interiør123 #newbuildhome #newbuildhouse #hinched #mrshinch #newbuilddecor #mydwellhome

    The recent survey revealed by the Home Builders Federation marks the launch of New Homes Week Unlocked. Supporting the campaign Sophie goes on to say, ‘New-build homes are a complete blank canvas. Which is ideal as you aren’t inheriting someone else’s taste.’

    ‘There’s an exciting opportunity to utilise all the brilliant interior advice and design inspiration out there. Without the challenges of taking on costly renovations. You can focus on the pretty stuff!’.

