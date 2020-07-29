We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The world of social media is shaping the modern home, as we see the ‘Instagram effect’ transforming homes.

A recent study reveals almost half of 25-40 year olds will only photograph their home if it’s deemed ‘photo ready’. With 1 in 5 brits admitting to cleaning homes especially for posting a snap on social media!

As we turn to platforms such as Instagram to swoon over dreamy interior images, it appears we’re striving for the same envy inducing shots. This so-called Instagram effect is costing us, both time and money.

Feeling the Instagram effect in your home?

In the new study carried out by Home Builders Federation, 38 per cent admit they will not take photos of their home if it is not up to the standards seen elsewhere online.

With 1 in 5 Brits revealing they will spend dedicated time cleaning a room, specifically to create a background for ‘the perfect photo’. The new research indicates nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of Brits aged between 25-34 search social media for home inspiration every day. Compared to just 1 in 7 of those aged between 45-54.

The research also uncovered that 1 in 5 (18 per cent) say they would be prepared to spend over £10,000 annually on decorating their home. Just to make it look picture perfect. That’s a hefty sum to stump up just to be social media ready.

‘Instagram and interiors are the perfect match and whether you’re a professional designer or passionate fixer upper,’ explains Sophie Robinson – designer, TV presenter, influencer and interiors expert. ‘We’re all plumping cushions, squirrelling away the mess. Playing with lighting and filters to get the shots of our homes looking just right. ‘

The study saw one in six reveal they would be more likely to update their followers about their move if they were buying a brand-new home. With that evidence it’s no wonder the new-build Instagram scene has grown so significantly. #newbuild has over 1.9million posts to date.

Video Of The Week

The recent survey revealed by the Home Builders Federation marks the launch of New Homes Week Unlocked. Supporting the campaign Sophie goes on to say, ‘New-build homes are a complete blank canvas. Which is ideal as you aren’t inheriting someone else’s taste.’

‘There’s an exciting opportunity to utilise all the brilliant interior advice and design inspiration out there. Without the challenges of taking on costly renovations. You can focus on the pretty stuff!’.