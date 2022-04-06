We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr is essential viewing for anyone who enjoys their interior design mixed with a dash of DIY and a side of drama. In last week’s episode, we saw Molly Coath sent home after her vintage-inspired store design failed to impress Michelle Ogundehin and guest judge Mary Portas.

Molly Coath charmed us on the show with her gorgeous illustrations, whimsical wallpaper ideas and luxurious colours. Speaking to Ideal Home she revealed the design tip she learnt on the show, that can take you from a good interior designer to a great one.

Molly Coath’s top design tip from the show

‘My fellow designers taught me to not be regimented, don’t hold back and just go for it!’ explains Molly. ‘This is something I’ve always been able to implement in my own home. But when it comes to work, I am a stickler for rules and making sure everything is very considered and makes sense on every level for the client.’

‘However, throughout the process of doing this show, I have learnt to let the bold element of my design style shine through. To not hone in too much on making sure everything coordinates and matches perfectly,’ Molly adds. ‘That a contrasting, eclectic design, where you take risks can take you from being a good interior designer to a great one.’

When looking back on her time on the show Molly explains that her biggest regret was not allowing her design style to shine through. ‘I learnt a lot throughout this process and felt as though from day one I could’ve been more confident in my design,’ says Molly.

‘I honed in on the brief so much that at times I didn’t really put my own stamp on it enough. Although when I did commit and finally got round to putting my own stamp on the design I got sent home!’ she adds. ‘But that was mainly because of the finish and the lack of time we had to merchandise it properly.’

‘In a nutshell, my biggest mistake was playing safe and not pushing myself to show what I could really do!’

Molly’s top DIY tip

However, despite her regrets, there is one DIY and decorating skill she is taking away from the show, that she now swears by for updating a space – upholstery. ‘Get a staple gun and get into upholstery,’ she says.

‘I had never reupholstered anything before going on the show and I certainly “learnt on the job” – it’s the best way. But if you can reupholster an old chair, a headboard, a bench seat you can create something beautiful, luxurious and bespoke out of something that was initially dated and drab.’

If you’re missing Molly on this evening’s episode of Interior Design Masters you can indulge in a dose of her interior design style with her 1st product range on www.mocointerior.com.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr returns this evening to BBC1 at 9pm