Everything you need to know about the iPhone 7 launch

You could soon be the proud owner of a shiny new iPhone 7! But is it the best one yet?

Another year, another iPhone. Each one more streamlined, more advanced and more beautiful than the last. But the launch of the iPhone 7 comes with many rumours.

Our sister site, TrustedReviews, has told us all we need to know about the iPhone 7 – so if you love Apple products for Pinning, planning and shopping for your home, read on..

Find out everything you need to know about the new iPhone 9 on Trusted Reviews.com

To start with, there’s talk of there being no headphone jack. That means wireless headphones, which are intermittant at best. But there’s also talk of a dual-lense camera – perfect for the Instagrammers among us.

However, the best rumour has to be the possibility of new colour options – Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, ‘Dark Black’ (replacing Space Grey), and ‘Piano Black’. But, of course, Apple isn’t giving away any secrets and we are all still in the dark. For now…

But let’s concentrate on what we do know.

The iPhone 7 will be available to purchase on September 7th. It will feature iOS 10, an A10 chip AND it’s waterproof. We can now text from the bath without fear of dropping it! And in keeping with the history of iPhones, it’s even bigger than its predecessor.

More importantly, a new iPhone 7 will set you back approximately £549. So what else makes it worth our money?

Well, it’s said to have an even better screen display (2K rather than 1,920 x 1080 pixel display of iPhone 6’s). Apple might have been slightly more generous with the storage allowance this time, finally abandoning the 16GM variant.

Speaking to TrustedReviews, CSS Insight Chief of Research Ben Wood said:

‘I think for the next generation of iPhone, it would make a lot of sense for Apple to offer bigger memory configurations. The cost of memory keeps dropping all the time. So the marginal cost for Apple to put that really huge memory allocation in the phone would be minimal, and it would make a lot of sense.’

TrustedReviews will have all the info on the launch as it happens, so don’t miss out!