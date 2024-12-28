The latest WFH must-haves – stylish and reliable tech to upgrade each day
Struggling to stay productive at home? These picks make for a more streamlined set-up
Curating your home office tech might sounds like a job only for the most tech savvy among us, but rethinking your working from home set-up is something all of us can benefit from.
Even if you don't have a dedicated home office, chances are you've cribbed together a little work space somewhere in your house. After all, according to the Office of National Statistics, the number of people working from home (either all the time or hybrid working) has risen to around 44% of the UK workforce in the most recent tracked period.
The pandemic is mainly to blame, but advances in smart home technology and remote work systems have helped this shift in work patterns. If you’re working from home - either full-time or a few days a week - a few small changes to your WFH setup might make a big difference to your comfort and efficiency…
Reassess your hardware
While many remote or hybrid staff may be working off company-provided computers, if you’re buying your own accessories or have a choice of what to buy, it’s worth shopping around.
For instance, Samsung's Smart Monitor allows you to link up your tablet seamlessly to provide an extra screen on which to answer work messages via Slack or Google Chat, so you don't have to spend all your time toggling from one window to another.
This super stylish computer screen can also spin 90º (like a huge phone screen) meaning you can read content or documents with less scrolling.
Meanwhile, if work has saddled you with a dull, clackity-clack keyboard, check out Logitech’s new Pop Icon range. The compact, wireless, and stylish-looking keyboard comes with a matching mouse in a variety of colours making your desktop a little less boring.
This keyboard and mouse set has been made using between 37% and 70% recycled material, depending on which of the four fun colourways you choose.
Sort your workspace
Whether you’re at work or at home, sitting at your desk for too long just isn’t good for you. Standing desks encourage better posture, and can help reduce the chance of developing long-term issues like lower back pain.
If however, you're working off a laptop, a laptop stand is a must to keep your screen at eye level and not give you neck strain. Logitech’s Casa book features a laptop stand, wireless keyboard, touchpad and storage that you can close up like a book at the end of the day.
This desk comes in ten colour combinations and moves up and down by the push of the button so you can sit or stand whenever you choose.
This stand fits laptops up to 17" in size and comes with a matching wireless keyboard and touchpad. When you're done using them, they all fold neatly away into the book-shaped box.
Get up to speed
One of the biggest issues when working from home is broadband speed. If you’re regularly uploading or downloading, streaming or using the internet, you’ll need a strong Wi-Fi signal. Even more so if your kids are draining the signal with their console or social media use. EE’s Smart Hub Plus features a special setting called Wi-Fi Enhancer which allows you to prioritse the signal to wherever you need it most.
Alternatively, boost your broadband speed by investing in a mesh network system. It will cover your home in a virtual blanket of Wi-Fi signal via several hubs, meaning you won’t get dead spots anywhere in your home.
This ingenious duo will boost your existing Wi-Fi signal to create 140 m² of coverage in your home, avoiding dead zones and annoying buffering.
Keep cosy and warm
While you may save on commuting costs and buying lunch when working from home, you’ll undoubtedly spend more on energy bills. Investing in a smart heating system will help you keep your bills lower than they would be if you had your heating on all day, as it will only heat the room(s) that you need to heat, and only to the temperature that you need it to be.
Stay well lit
Every work desk needs good lighting - smart lighting or otherwise - especially in the winter months when both mornings and afternoons are dark.
Lumie’s handsome Task light therapy desk lamps mimic natural daylight, ensuring your surroundings and mood are always light and bright.
Available in five jolly colourways, this light therapy lamp emulates natural sunlight which helps reduce eye strain and perks up your mood.
Whether you're a WFH pro, or have made a resolution to better balance home and work life going forward, these little upgrades should help each day be a little more productive.
Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021. With a career in magazines spanning nearly twenty years, she has worked for the majority of the UK’s interiors magazines, both as staff and as a freelancer. She first joined the Ideal Home team in 2011, initially as the Deputy Decorating Editor and has never left! She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, from planning through to publication, editing, writing or commissioning the majority of the content.
