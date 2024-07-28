The must-have tech for a stress-free holiday – both to bring with you and to keep an eye at things at home
Planning to go away this summer? These holiday tech solutions can make your break a whole lot smoother. Here’s how…
There’s a place for holiday tech in everyone’s getaway plans. Whether it’s the smartphone that allows you to snap pictures of your holiday or the console or tablet that keeps your kids entertained on a long journey, there are certain devices that you’ll never leave home without.
But other smart tech must-haves can enhance your trip away without dominating it. We delve into the options that can make your holiday even more smooth sailing.
Luggage must-haves
Let’s start with packing. The July Carry On suitcase features a built-in power bank so you won’t have to worry about running out of battery en route. If you’re flying, per current aviation safety rules the case can’t go in the hold.
If you’re worried about your luggage getting lost in transit, popping a GPS tracker into your suitcases before you close them will ensure you will know exactly where they are at all times. Apple’s Airtag and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag2 - both available at John Lewis will give you that extra peace of mind.
Apple's AirTags send out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby Apple devices. These devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud, so that you can search for your AirTag using the Apple 'Find My' app and receive a very accurate map location of your item.
Available in white or black colourways, the Smarttag2 features a loophole so you can attach it to a keyring or zip. If your item (with tag attached) goes missing, Smasung's Compass View and AR Finder will pinpoint where it has gone astray.
Holiday entertainment
If you're an avid reader, a Kindle Paperwhite will lighten your load considerably, while the screen clarity and pixel density make it far easier to read than its predecessors.
For those who like a little music when relaxing by the pool, a portable Bluetooth speaker is also a great addition when you’re on holiday, whether camping, self-catering or by the beach. Ultimate Ears, Sonos, Sony, Bang & Olufsen all have stylish portable models.
If you’re not too bothered about sound quality and you’re looking for something cheap and cheerful, Ikea’s Vappeby speakers come as a set of two in three colourways. Just remember to be mindful of your neighbours with your volume levels.
When it comes to those with kids, if you have ever had to endure the Fortnite soundtrack or listen to the latest Trolls movie on repeat, you’ll know that buying a good pair of headphones for your kids’ tech is essential when travelling.
Pogs Gecko wireless headphones limit the sound to 85dB - the maximum safe level for a child - and come in four colours. They also run for 12 hours on a single charge.
Keep an eye on it
Worth mentioning if you’re worried about your home when you’re away is smart security. One in five UK households have video doorbells now and if you haven’t yet taken the plunge, doing so before you leave your home for an extended period is the perfect opportunity to join the club.
As well as acting as a deterrent for would-be thieves, you’ll be able to keep an eye on your home while away, and at the very least, feel smug when you see the terrible weather back home versus your holiday sunshine.
Finally, if you're going abroad, don't forget to download the Google Translate app (free on both iOS and Android) onto your smartphone and the camera function will translate up to 33 languages in real-time.
