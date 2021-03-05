With so much time being spent indoors it’s no wonder that our interiors can start to look a little lacklustre – and wear and tear is inevitable. If you’re fed up of looking at scuffs and scrapes from busy home life, then we’ve got just the answer, and it comes in the form of a specially formulated paint that will not only update your rooms with a stylish new look, but also create a tough, washable finish.

Crown Paint’s easyclean® matt emulsion means that grubby fingerprints can easily be wiped off of walls, while paint chips from bikes being wheeled in and out of a hallway will be a thing of the past. In fact, it’s 200 times tougher and more washable than a standard matt emulsion – so if you’re looking to repaint your home and want lasting good looks, this is the range for you.

There’s no need to take our word for it either – this paint has been independently tested for the best stain and scrub resistance and has even been awarded the Mumsnet rated badge for scoring over 98%!

Invest in Your Walls

Whether you decide on one of the new colour trends for 2021 or something entirely different, you’ll be spoilt for choice with over 50 colours to choose from. Go for rich, saturated hues, jewel tones, subtle neutrals or comforting shades inspired by nature – the world is your oyster. No need to buy separate paints for wood and metalwork either, as easyclean® is multi-surface and can be used on everything from your walls to your skirting boards.

Win a Colour Refresh by Crown!

If you’re inspired to repaint, why not enter this online competition and you could be one of 20 winners who will each win £150 worth of paint from its easyclean® range? That’s enough paint to cover two to three average-sized rooms, so you can get creative choosing new colours to give your home a much-needed facelift. Head to our competitions page and answer the question below. Good luck!

Question

In which county is Sandringham?

A Norfolk

B Lincolnshire

C Lancashire

Easyclean® is available to buy from Crownpaints.co.uk, Homebase and other leading independents.