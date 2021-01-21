We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s official, painting skirting boards in the same colour as the wall colour is the best way to decorate. We can say that confidently because the ‘Queen of Interiors’ Kelly Hoppen says so. Dubbed the Queen by the team at This Morning, Kelly was on hand to offer her expert interior design advice with viewers this week.

When Kelly joins the phone-in it’s always ‘a very popular item on the show’ Holly explains. It allows viewers to gain some free interior design advice from the expert herself.

Kelly Hoppen’s advice for painting skirting boards

When caller Jen asks Kelly for ideas on painting her living room, the interior designer reveals her top tip. She says, ‘One little tip, paint the skirting boards in your room in the same grey ( the wall colour). Because it will make the whole wall look a lot taller. Because when you paint them white it’s a bit like wearing a sock and your trouser leg being too high. It kind of looks a bit odd!’

A brilliant analogy for the look of bold white skirting boards standing out from the wall colour, for all the wrong reasons. But for years it’s been ‘the proper’ way to do things, so we’ve all done it?! Not anymore, thanks to the expert advice of Kelly Hoppen.

Another interior design expert who does the same with paint, taking it from floor to ceiling is Abigail Ahern.

Abigail actually goes one step further and paints ceilings in the same colour as the walls, to create a cocooning effect. It’s bold but highly effective for the those brave enough to go follow the trend. But if you’re not, just start with Kelly’s tip for painting skirting boards to create the illusion of taller wall heights, to stretch the room to feel bigger.

The trick works with any wall colour, but it’s especially effective when using on-trend darker paint shades.

Will you be painting he skirting boards in the same shade as the wall colour?