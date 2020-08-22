We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

‘Is your lounge looking a little lacklustre?’ asks This Morning host Dermot O’Leary. If the answer is yes, it could be as simple as ditching the curtains according to Kelly Hoppen’s design advice.

The ‘queen of interiors’ appeared on This Morning again this week, after the show was inundated with questions after the last time. Kelly was back to aid viewers with more of their decor dilemmas.

The famous interior designer was broadcast live from her own stunning home in West London to share her top design tips. It’s a segment of the show we adore, with Kelly Hoppen’s design advice – offering the nation a free design consultation of sorts, to help shape our home decor.

Kelly Hoppen’s design advice for small spaces

‘It’s sometimes just the smallest thing,’ Kelly explains. ‘That because I’ve been in the business long enough I can look at it and see. Often people focus on something which really doesn’t need to be changed’ Instead she suggests it can be as simple as changing a few little tiny things to make all the difference. Such as the curtains.

Caller Wendy joins the show asking for help to elevate her lounge – it just needs some TLC she says. While Kelly is quick to suggest mounting the TV onto the wall and painting the whole room white to make it feel bigger and brighter, her most insightful tip to make the space feel more generous is to ditch the curtains!

To give context Wendy reveals she has a small bay window with dark curtains hanging either side.

Kelly offers her advice, ’I would put blinds up rather than curtains, which would actually make the room seem taller’. What a great insider design tip to help make any small space feel instantly larger. The free space either side of the windows would create the illusion of airy space. So simple, yet so brilliant.

Video Of The Week

‘What do you think about that Wendy?” Dermot’s co-presenter Alison Hammond asks. And her gleeful response is of course, ‘I think that would be better.’ Another happy homeowners helped with Kelly’s infinite interior wisdom.

Alison also thanked Kelly for helping her rearrange her own home. Recalling to Kelly, ‘As everyone knows you helped me move a table, change a picture, move a mirror – and it just did wonders for my place.