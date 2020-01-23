Do you ever catch yourself scrolling through luxe homes on Instagram, wishing your home looked a little more glamorous? Or let’s face it, that you could make your home look more expensive without spending a fortune?

Don’t be ashamed, we’ve all been there. But never have we felt it more keenly than when trying to sell a house. The pressure is on to make your home stand out from the crowd and reel in an offer.

However, the property experts at Good Move are on hand to reveal some of there top tips to make a home look more expensive on a shoestring budget.

Tips to make your home look more expensive

1. Create a gallery wall

Adding art to a room can really bring out its character, and add an extra point of interest for visitors. A gallery wall is an easy way to fill an empty space and create a chic, modern space.

You can use frames and prints you already have lying around the house. Alternatively many high street stores take the hard work out of matching frames by selling gallery wall frame sets.

When arranging them, Aurora Martial, founder of interior design studio Domus Venus says: ‘You can go for a very orderly neat look, say 4 lines of 4, or go with different size frames and mix them.’

‘If you do that, try your combination on the floor first,’ she suggests.

2. Mix and match textiles and colours

Thoughtful curation of different materials in a home will go a long way to making a living room or bedroom feel high-end.

‘You can literally transform your home by changing your set of soft furnishings,’ explains Aurora. ‘A large rug goes a long way in a living space or in a hallway, it defines and anchors it.’

‘With cushions on a sofa or a bed you make it suddenly very welcoming and feel cosy,’ she adds.

3. Bounce light around the home with mirrors

Its the oldest trick in the book, but investing in a statement mirror will make a room appear brighter and bigger.

Two-thirds of Brits consider natural light as an important factor when house hunting, according to Arlo & Jacob. Amplify the natural light in your home by clevely positioning mirrors opposite windows to bounce light around the whole room.

Whether you are trying to sell your home or just impress the neighbours, will you be trying any of these tips?