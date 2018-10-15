Forget a white Christmas – we’re dreaming of a new kitchen. And it seems we’re not alone. A new survey from B&Q reveals that as a nation, we love to fantasise about what would make up our perfect space, and has drawn up our top ten kitchen wish list.

Can you guess what’s on it?

The UK’s kitchen wish list

10. A breakfast bar

Of the 2,000 UK homeowners surveyed by OnePoll, 34 per cent said their perfect kitchen would include a breakfast bar. It’s no real surprise, as we’re increasingly given to eating our food in kitchens, as well as preparing it there.

9. Patio doors opening out onto the back garden

Perhaps influenced by this year’s sweltering summer, lots of people want dither kitchen to open onto the garden for easy entertaining.

8. A built-in fridge

Not long ago, we suspect an American-style or retro Smeg fridge would have come out on top. But not this year. ‘Hidden’ features are among the most desired in this survey, and that definitely applies to the fridge.

7. A smart washing machine

Being able to control the laundry from the sofa was important the majority of those asked…

6. A smart dishwasher

…and the same went for the dishwasher. Among the other time-saving gadgets on the long list were boiling water taps (with 31 per cent including it on their wish list) and plate-warming drawers (22 per cent).

5. A view of the countryside out of the ‘washing up window’

For those washing up by hand, the view is crucial.

4. Under-cabinet lighting

Half of people (48 per cent) said they would cook more if they had their dream space. Perhaps that’s why good task lighting is so important.

3. A double sink

One side for washing veg, the other side for soaking dishes.

2. Pull-out cabinets

Well, who doesn’t dream of a pull-out larder?

1. A freestanding island

75 per cent of us are still dreaming of creating their dream kitchen, according to the survey. And the feature we covet the most is an island to act as the hub of the space.

‘The kitchen is the heart of the home for millions,’ says Mike Lavers, Category Manager for Kitchens at B&Q. It makes sense that there is a strong desire to make it the dream space, whether that’s with an ultra-modern look, traditional country style or handcrafted wood effect.’

‘However, we’ve found that people are overestimating the cost and don’t realise it is more affordable than they think.’

So for the 27 per cent of people that admitted their kitchen hasn’t been updated in more than 10 years, or the 28 per cent who said their old kitchen made them feel ‘sad’, maybe it’s time to get a quote for a new one. You may be pleasantly surprised!