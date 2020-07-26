We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While LG launched its InstaView Door-in-Door technology in its super-premium Signature fridge freezers a few years ago, if you weren’t an early adopter (or had £6k to burn), you may have not come across it before.

Since then, the company has won a raft of awards for their design, while expanding the range of models available with its ingenious technology. Now the clever tech is available on a host of smaller (and more affordable) models.

What is InstaView Door-in-Door?

As the name suggests, it’s basically a rather ingenious door. The fridge door on the right hand side features a special mirrored glass panel that gives you two unique ways to access the contents without having to actually open it (and waste energy).

Firstly, InstaView allows you to see inside the fridge without opening it. When not in use, the panel is dark. Knock on it twice and – hey presto – it becomes completely transparent, allowing you to view the contents.

Meanwhile, the same magic panel also features a double-layered door system, a.k.a. Door-in-Door, giving you easy access to your most used fridge items, like milk, juice, butter, etc, without having to open the entire fridge door – again, saving on energy and keeping the contents cool.

What’s so great about the latest model?

Instaview Door-In Door technology was originally introduced in the LG Signature fridge freezer, a super luxe appliance measuring over 91cm in width.

LG’s latest launch is a slimmed down version, still with the American-style double door construction, but with a narrower profile of 83.5cm, which is a lot easier to squeeze into the average British kitchen.

Any other clever features?

The fridge features an handy function called LinearCooling which reduces temperature fluctuations, guaranteeing round the clock even cooling throughout. Storage-wise, aside from the 423 litre capacity (that’s a roomy 280 in the fridge and 143 in the freezer), there’s a retractable shelf on one side of the fridge that slides back out of the way. Perfect if you happen to have an excess of taller items to store.

Meanwhile, the ice and water dispenser is built into the door with a super slim profile. So it doesn’t encroach on the shelving space.

As it has Wi-Fi connectivity, there’s also the added convenience of being able to control your fridge freezer via your smartphone. Simply download the free LG SmartThinQ app and you can reduce your fridge temperature by a few degrees while you’re out at the shops. This ensures it’s cold enough to handle all the extra shopping when you arrive home.