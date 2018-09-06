The letterbox florists have created beautiful bespoke bouquets, inspired by iconic Liberty prints.

Who doesn’t love beautiful flowers, and who doesn’t love iconic Liberty prints? Which makes this latest limited edition a match made in heaven…

Bloom & Wild have collaborated with Liberty to create stunning bespoke bouquets. Each one is inspired by iconic prints, taken from the Liberty archives – and trust us, they’re gorgeous.

Each Liberty print bouquet is named after the Tana Lawn fabric that inspired it – Phoebe, Rachel, Elysian Day and Ciara. We’ve found picking a favourite very tricky – and you’re about to see why.

Bloom & Wild is famed for delivering flowers with a difference. The beautiful stems arrive by post in a box, rather than pre-bunched – and they sure beat a gas bill! And or added wow factor, the box they come in is decorated with the very same pattern that inspired your Liberty bouquet.

Elysian Day Liberty print bouquet

This beautiful letterbox bunch is known as the Elysian Day selection. The vintage-looking flowers are inspired by the Elysian Day fabric.

To capture the look of the retro blooms within the fabric design, Bloom & Wild have chosen champagne lisianthus, golden roses, scabiosa and dainty waxflowers.

Buy now: The Elysian Day, £38, Bloom & Wild

Ciara Liberty print bouquet

A popular 1960s Liberty scarf in Ciara fabric inspired this statement bouquet. The hand-tied bouquet features a vibrant selection of cerise stocks and burgundy snapdragons, with spools of colourful roses.

This deluxe boutique is also available as a smaller letterbox bouquet, too.

Buy now: The Ciara, £35, Bloom & Wild

Phoebe Liberty print bouquet

A delightful display of bright blooms forms the Phoebe bouquet. Inspired by the 1961 ‘Phoebe and Jo’ fabric, this arrangement comes alive with pops of orange freesias, purple veronica and ombré peachy roses.

Buy now: The Phoebe, £42, Bloom & Wild

Rachel Liberty print bouquet

Last but not least, here’s a charming bouquet, inspired by Liberty Print’s Rachel fabric. The print, taken from the 1988 archive, features hand-painted botanical flowers and lush-green foliage – reminiscent of Delft pottery.

To portray the translucently soft touch of the original fabric, the bouquet features strokable wisps of hare’s tail grass, buttery roses and delicate white nerine. Divine.

Buy now: The Rachel Deluxe, £50, Bloom & Wild

The limited-edition flowers are available from now until the end of November. Don’t they bring a whole new meaning to the term ‘special delivery’?