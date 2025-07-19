Is this the best Morris & Co. homeware collaboration yet? Swyft has given the heritage prints a modern spin, these beautiful pieces will score you serious style points

2025 will go down in history as the year of great Morris & Co collaborations – or at least in my mind it will. Following very successful partnerships with the likes of Habitat and Next, it’s now time for the Swyft x Morris & Co. collection to have its time in the spotlight since being released online this week. And I think it’s one of the best ones yet!

Known as the maker of some of the best sofas currently available on the market, Swyft is a fellow British brand (albeit much younger than Morris & Co.) and the pairing of Swyft’s contemporary furniture shapes and Morris & Co.’s classic nature-inspired prints is spot on.

With prices starting at £59 for a cushion, the range spans everything from storage ottomans to large pieces like sofas, which includes the one of the best modular sofas that I rate very highly called Model 03.

‘This collaboration has been over two years in the making; a real labour of love from both teams,’ says Keiran Hewkin, CEO and co-founder of Swyft.

'We’re two brands that deeply value quality, craftsmanship and care, so bringing our worlds together felt both natural and exciting. We wanted to create something timeless yet fresh, still honouring the heritage of the Morris & Co. archive while reimagining it for the modern home.’

I got an early preview of the offering and a chance to experience the pieces IRL – and these would be my most recommended top picks.

Top picks

Similarly to the most recent Habitat x Morris & Co. bedding and the Next x Morris & Co. collaborations, the Swyft range, too, features a few different archival Morris & Co. prints – four to be exact.

And just like with any collection, there are predicted bestsellers – plus, I have my favourites, too.

‘The standout so far? The Model 05 loveseat in Blackthorn in a never-before-seen Mineral colourway,' says Keiran from Swyft.

'It’s full of personality, generous in comfort, and the print is a perfect blend of bold and balanced. It’s a piece that truly brings the outside in and we think it’s going to be a firm favourite,’

Swyft x Morris & Co. Model 05 Loveseat in Blackthorn £1199 at Swyft Given the size of the range, I didn't see literally every piece at the preview - but I did see and try out this loveseat which Swyft predicts to be the bestseller in this intricate Blackthorn pattern. The generously sized design is very comfy and deep and the motif will elevate any corner you put it in. Swyft x Morris & Co. Model 03 3-Seater Right Chaise Sofa in Willow View at Swyft Home This Swyft sofa has made it not only on our best modular sofa list but also into the best sofa buying guide in general. Swyft offers one of the quickest deliveries (it can be with you in 24 hours!) and it arrives flatpacked. Now, you can get this wonderful pairing of the modern sofa shape with a traditional pattern on top. Swyft x Morris & Co. Storage 03 Ottoman in Fruit £309 at Swyft This is another piece that I saw IRL at the collection preview. This compact ottoman is the perfect addition to even a small living room as extra seating as it provides hidden storage within. Alternatively, you could use it as a seat for your dressing table.

Alternatives from other Morris & Co collabs

As already mentioned, Morris & Co. has been very busy in recent times, partnering with various brands to bring about special collaborations much like the newly launched one with Swyft. Here are some more top picks from other Morris & Co. partnerships that the Ideal Home team and I highly recommend.

Are you a fan of the classic Morris & Co. motifs? And what piece caught your eye the most? I’d love to know!