Aldi is selling a £18 solar bird bath that will light up your garden all summer - your garden birds will love it too
Stop what you're doing and check out these stunning lights
If you’re a fan of good-looking gardens and budget buys, then stop what you’re doing and listen to me, because Aldi’s new solar-powered garden lights are the affordable buys you need to give your garden an update this summer.
Another week, another middle aisle treat. Aldi’s best garden furniture is not to be missed. Over the last month, I've been impressed by their functional yet stylish garden furniture, and the lighting is no exception.
Including a standout solar-powered bird bath that is not to be missed, you’ll have to be quick if you want to shop the range, as Aldi’s solar lighting is on sale right now.
The Solar Bird Bath (£17.99) is my top pick from the collection. Available in three designs, Bee, Hummingbird and Peacock, this bird bath will add bold colour to your wildlife garden ideas.
Each bath has six cool white LEDs which will illuminate your bird bath after dark. The beauty of this is that your garden birds can enjoy the benefits of the bath during the day, and the bath can act as a lighting feature during the evening when birds are typically asleep, so you don’t have to worry about making any bird bath mistakes and discouraging birds from visiting.
It also has a glass bowl and metal legs, making it a sturdy choice (although you will need to practice bird bath winter care during the colder months). It’s a choice for those who prefer bold patterns and bright colours, so if boho garden decor is your thing, I’d suggest you hurry to the middle aisle.
The rest of the Aldi solar lighting range
As well as the bird bath, the Solar Blossom Tree (£19.99) is another stunning choice and a great summer fit for fans of the Aldi Christmas twig tree. With 100 white LEDS and stunning pink flowers, these blossom trees will be a stunning addition to any garden lighting ideas.
For £3.69, the Solar Hanging Bugs will inject some playful fun into your outdoor space. Choose between a bee, butterfly or ladybird to give your garden some extra character.
Like all Specialbuys, when these solar lights are gone, they’re gone, and with the items already on sale, I suggest you hurry if any have taken your fancy.
Shop alternatives
However, if you don’t get your hands on these stunning buys, here are a few more solar lights to choose from.
Light up your garden ready for summer.
