Aldi solar bird bath in peacock.
(Image credit: Aldi)
If you’re a fan of good-looking gardens and budget buys, then stop what you’re doing and listen to me, because Aldi’s new solar-powered garden lights are the affordable buys you need to give your garden an update this summer.

Another week, another middle aisle treat. Aldi’s best garden furniture is not to be missed. Over the last month, I've been impressed by their functional yet stylish garden furniture, and the lighting is no exception.

Including a standout solar-powered bird bath that is not to be missed, you’ll have to be quick if you want to shop the range, as Aldi’s solar lighting is on sale right now.

Aldi solar bird bath in peacock.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The Solar Bird Bath (£17.99) is my top pick from the collection. Available in three designs, Bee, Hummingbird and Peacock, this bird bath will add bold colour to your wildlife garden ideas.

Each bath has six cool white LEDs which will illuminate your bird bath after dark. The beauty of this is that your garden birds can enjoy the benefits of the bath during the day, and the bath can act as a lighting feature during the evening when birds are typically asleep, so you don’t have to worry about making any bird bath mistakes and discouraging birds from visiting.

It also has a glass bowl and metal legs, making it a sturdy choice (although you will need to practice bird bath winter care during the colder months). It’s a choice for those who prefer bold patterns and bright colours, so if boho garden decor is your thing, I’d suggest you hurry to the middle aisle.

The rest of the Aldi solar lighting range

As well as the bird bath, the Solar Blossom Tree (£19.99) is another stunning choice and a great summer fit for fans of the Aldi Christmas twig tree. With 100 white LEDS and stunning pink flowers, these blossom trees will be a stunning addition to any garden lighting ideas.

For £3.69, the Solar Hanging Bugs will inject some playful fun into your outdoor space. Choose between a bee, butterfly or ladybird to give your garden some extra character.

Like all Specialbuys, when these solar lights are gone, they’re gone, and with the items already on sale, I suggest you hurry if any have taken your fancy.

Shop alternatives

However, if you don’t get your hands on these stunning buys, here are a few more solar lights to choose from.

Smart Solar Feathered Friends Water Feature
Smart Solar Feathered Friends Water Feature

The bird bath uses solar power to constantly re-circulate water to keep it fresh for your feathered friends.

Garden by Sainsburys Solar Balloon String Lights
Solar Balloon String Lights

Add a pop of bright colour to your garden with these stunning balloon string lights.

3 Mushroom Solar Stake Lights
3 Mushroom Solar Stake Lights

Mushroom solar lights have been a huge hit this some and it's easy to see why. Add some whimsical charm to your flower beds and pathways.

Light up your garden ready for summer.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women's weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don't miss a thing!

