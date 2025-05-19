Aldi's colourful garden chairs rival John Lewis's popular salsa chair – but they're just £25
This stunning chair is available in two pretty colourways
One thing I’ve been obsessed with this summer is Aldi’s garden furniture drops, and their latest Paradise Garden range is perfect for adding a pop of colour to your outdoor space, which is why I’ll be picking up the stylish Acapulco Chairs.
This year, the best garden furniture has taken a colourful hue, as bright and bold shades have been spotted at all our favourite brands. Not one to shy away from a trend, Aldi has embraced the colourful garden furniture trend by drenching their new garden shades in pretty purple and green shades.
Landing in stores this Thursday (22 May), the Aldi Acapulco Chair is a stylish and colourful addition to any garden - and at just £24.99, it’s one of the cheapest versions I’ve seen.
Colourful garden chairs have been a popular choice for shoppers all season, with a range of offerings at retailers like B&Q, John Lewis and Robert Dyas. With a familiar egg shape and bright colourway, these chairs combine style and comfort with ease.
The chair looks most similar to John Lewis' popular salsa chair, which costs £149. While not quite as good-looking as the John Lewis chair, Aldi's chair is considerably cheaper, making it a great alternative.
Aldi’s Acapulco chair is made from UV-resistant wickerwork, which means it can be left out all summer without fading. It’s also designed for both indoor and outdoor use, so you don’t have to tuck it away come winter.
Egg chairs are a popular garden furniture choice every summer because of their comfortable shape. Similarly, the Acapulco chair has a round, egg-like shape that will make you feel cocooned in the chair.
These types of chairs are also ideal for small gardens and balconies as their compact size is better towards smaller spaces. However, you could equally invest in four of these chairs to create a sociable patio space.
Aldi’s garden furniture has been hugely popular this summer, largely because of its bargain prices and stylish designs - take the £200 day bed for example, which looks great and has multiple functions. The Aldi Acapulco chair is likely to be no exception. Landing in stores on 22 May (Thursday), you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.
Shop alternatives
If you haven't managed to get your hands on the Aldi Acaoulco chair here are a few more alternitives to choose from.
What do you say? Will you be adding this stylish chair to your garden seating?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
