Lidl is selling a smart tiered planter that will unlock extra planting space in a tiny garden or balcony
Why I've been eyeing this planter up for my tiny garden
I don’t know about you, but the Lidl Big Garden Event is the gift that keeps on giving - and their new Parkside 3-Level Raised Planter is the latest item I’m adding to my garden wish list.
If you have a small garden like mine, you’ll want to pay attention to this new raised planter, which is ideal for any of your small garden ideas. Its compact size makes it great for adding beautiful blooms to the smallest of spaces.
Vertical planting has been a huge garden trend for quite some time as budding gardeners look to make the most of their space. Hitting the middle aisle today, (10 April) the Parkside 3-Level Raised Planter is an affordable way to nail the trend. But like all middle aisle products, when it’s gone, it’s gone…
At just 40cm wide, this planter is narrow enough to slot into the smallest of patios, courtyards and balconies, making it an excellent choice if your short on space.
If you’re looking for budget garden ideas, supermarkets like Lidl and Aldi are always a great port of call, and at £29.99, not only is the Parkside 3-Level Raised Planter affordable, it’s also designed to make the most of your space.
Made from durable solid wood, the planter is also weather resistant and has been pre-treated with water-based stain, so you can expect the planter to survive any unpredictable weather over the summer. It also comes with three plastic liners for each tier. These are helpful to retain moisture and act as a waterproof barrier to protect the wood.
Measuring L70 x H115 x W40 cm, the Parkside 3-Level Raised Planter is tall but narrow, making it the perfect garden accessory to slot onto balcony gardens, courtyards and patios. Its narrow width is not to be sniffed at, however, as each tier has an 11L planting volume and the planter can hold a max total load of 18kg. Roughly speaking that means each tier will hold about 4 to 8 plants depending on their size.
Its tiled design also gives the planter a stylish edge, and I’d say it looks more expensive than its price point. Its size is perfect for any herb garden ideas, making it a great choice for any garden chef, too. Especially as also hitting the middle aisle today are a collection of stylish herb pots (£3.99).
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Investing in a vertical planter is a great way to make the most of your space without scrimping on plants, so you can still achieve a gorgeous green oasis at home. But if you haven’t managed to track down the Lidl Parkside 3-Level Raised Planter, here are a few more affordable alternatives I’ve spotted.
At just 48cm wide, this is still a great choice for small gardens. I love its sloped design as it means more of your flowers and greenery will be on show.
The rustic look of this planter makes it an excellent choice for Cottagecore gardens. It's ideal for planting herbs to garnish your summer dishes.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
