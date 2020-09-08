We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you are about to get married or have a baby, these big life milestones can be the perfect time to give your home a makeover.

Interior trends change every year, that doesn’t mean your home needs an overhaul each season. Instead, Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture Choice suggests using any big life events to take stock of your home ditch any out of date trends that don’t reflect your style anymore. And maybe invest in a few new ones.

As a starting point, here are the trends to reconsider as you reach each of those major life events.

Big life milestones

Milestone birthday – Do away with wall decals and inspirational phrases

Whether you are turning 30 or 40, a birthday is a perfect time to make sure your home is growing with you. Rebecca recommends ditching any stickers or wall decals that may have faded or discoloured over time.

‘Walls can look so much brighter and cleaner without sticker or decals. And if you still want to inject some colour or decoration to your walls, add some framed prints or stylist canvases,’ she explains.

Inspirational phrases on walls and bookcases are another decor piece that Rebecca calls time on as you get older. ‘Phrases such as ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ are quite generic, so try personalising your decor and framed prints that are really individual to you.’

Getting married – Invest in a new mattress

A good night’s sleep has been linked to a happy marriage, so now is the time to invest in a new mattress before the honeymoon is over.

‘A good quality mattress is essential to a good night’s sleep. We can spend at least eight hours sleeping, so it’s really important to invest in a new one if you notice any signs of wear and tear over the years,’ recommends Rebecca.

Having a baby – Add colour to an all-white home

Influencers such as Mrs Hinch have helped popularise the all-white or grey home. However, if you have a little one of the way it isn’t the most practical trend.

Video Of The Week

‘Adding a little colour in your home on your walls and furnishings can help to mask any potential fingerprints or crayon marks,’ says Rebecca. ‘Pops of colour throughout your house can really help to open up the space and will mean you won’t need to panic about keeping all your rooms pristine and sparkling, especially when you have a newborn.’

Is your home in need of a milestone makeover?