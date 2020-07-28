We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Getting swept up in the latest interior trend can be very easy. Over the decades our homes have been filled with a myriad of different trends. Some so good that they resurface every few years, while the very worst interior design trends are now buried in attics and cupboards.

A new study by Wren Kitchens has revealed the interior trends we would all rather forget. From waterbeds to carpeted walls, read on to see what the UK public has deemed the worst interior design trend of all time.

Worst interior design trend of all time

10.Carpeted Bathroom

It was a hot trend in the 60s and 90s designed to make bathrooms appear more luxurious. However, the practicality of a carpeted bathroom has been a source of constant debate among the Ideal Home team.

9.Artex walls and ceilings

These textured walls were all the rage in the 1970s. However, after the 2000s the swirly design fell seriously out of favour. Not only was it hard to repair, but up until the mid-1980s it was made with asbestos. Talk about a bad trend.

8.Beaded Curtains

Beaded curtains are a bit like marmite, you either love them or hate them. Since the 60s these curtains have enjoyed enduring popularity throughout the decades, particularly in the 90s. We hear they’re due a resurgence.

7.Animal print

Controversially, animal print only scored 4.1 out of 10, with 1 being disliked. Apparently, not everyone is as keen on cat print as Tiger King’s Carole Baskin.

6.Waterbeds

In the 80s one in every four mattresses sold was a waterbed. However, since then the industry has all but dried up.

5.Popcorn ceilings

Sometimes called a stipple, stucco or acoustic ceiling. All we can say is there are easier and nicer ways to add texture to a room than all over the ceiling.

4.Carpeted or textured walls

Thanks to the 70s carpeted walls is a thing. Great for soundproofing and warmth, but that’s about it.

3.Toilet seat covers

The UK public gave this bathroom accessory a 3.9 score out of 10. Unless you are a fan of a fluffy toilet, we can’t help but think they were being a little generous.

2.Taxidermy

Escape to the Chateau’s Angel Strawbridge has admitted to being a fan of faux taxidermy. However, it is not a favourite among the British public.

1.Inflatable furniture

Claiming the top spot as the worst interior trend of all time is inflatable furniture. Remember those neon inflatable chairs and sofas no teenager was without in the 90s? No? You might want to leave it that way.

How many of these interior design trends were you guilty of?