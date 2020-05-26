We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It is amazing the impact a lick of paint can have on transforming any room in your home, even the bathroom. This Frenchic paint bathroom makeover is proof of that.

Yianoula Griffiths, a mum of two and marketing executive from Berkshire, gave her bathroom a revamp with Frenchic paint and stick-on tiles for just £112.

‘I was inspired to do the project after seeing a few home renovations on Instagram,’ Yianoula shared with money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘That’s where I discovered Frenchic paint.’

Frenchic bathroom makeover

‘I then joined the fan page on Facebook and saw people painting cupboards and decided to give it a go,’ she explains. ‘We moved into our house last summer. After the move last year and with the current pandemic there was no chance financially that we could do any major renovations.’

‘However, being on lockdown gave me the time to tackle the parts of the house that needed the most help,’ she adds. ‘And the “50 shades of brown” bathroom seemed like a good place to start!’

Yianoula found some stick-on tiles from Homebase in a stunning monochrome pattern. So she decided to take the plunge and redecorate the bathroom.

Stick on tiles are perfect for giving your bathroom a quick and easy lift. Floor Pops, from Homebase, are easy to apply, simply peel off the backing and stick them. However, they promise to be durable and hard-wearing.

‘I already had the Frenchic paint, which costs £20 per tin, from other jobs,’ says Yianoula. ‘I painted the bath first as I was desperate to inject some pink! Then I took the cabinet doors off and painted them.’

‘The last bit to paint was the back of the door pink, and I finish it off with the flooring,’ she explains. ‘I did the tiles while waiting for the cupboards to dry between coats.’

Yianoula finished the transformation with a sunburst mirror from Studio for £22 and a new blind from Argos for £20. Finally, she moved in a couple of houseplants that she already had.

‘I’m so proud of myself, I love the result and have no need at all now to rip the bathroom out,’ Yianoula shares. ‘I’ve saved us a fortune!’

‘My top tips would be to look online for ideas and colour schemes. When you’ve decided what you want, go for it. If you want to do something a bit different, for example, if you want to paint your bathtub pink like I did, just do it!,’ says Yianoula.

‘Don’t ask lots of people for their opinion, people will leave a seed of doubt in your head and you won’t do it. If you want something different, just do it!’