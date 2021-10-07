We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A dishwasher is a massive time-saver, even if we occasionally moan about having to unload it. Cleaning lover Lynsey Crombie has shared a surprising household item that you should avoid putting in there.

Many of us have wondered, ‘Can you put wooden utensils in the dishwasher?’ According to the Queen of Clean, the answer is no. Lynsey posted a reel on her Instagram recently to tell fans not to use the dishwasher for cleaning these items.

Can you put wooden utensils in the dishwasher?

In the clip, Lynsey highlights that putting any wooden utensils in the dishwasher whatsoever can eventually damage them beyond repair. ‘The heat and moisture from the dishwasher can cause them to warp, splinter and break,’ she warns.

Not what you want for your best kitchen items. If yours are looking worse for wear, consider refreshing them with a wooden utensil set on Amazon.

Instead of putting them on the top shelf of the dishwasher, the cleaning expert recommends washing wooden items by hand – from spatulas and slotted spoons to rolling pins. After a quick wash with warm soapy water, she suggests filling a measuring jug with boiling water.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUHQGgRFw7p/

Lynsey says to pop your utensil into the jug, handle facing up, and give it a stir. Then leave it for around 30 minutes – enough time for a quick tidy around the house.

The hot water releases trapped cooking oils, which will float to the top. Many of her 250,000 Instagram followers commented on the short and helpful clip saying they’d learnt something new.

‘Omg I did not know this thank you 🙏’ wrote one. ‘Whoops! Mine have been going in the dishwasher forever!!’ said another.

‘I always wondered about this, thank you!’ commented a third. One of Lynsey’s fans asked about what to do with wooden chopping boards, to which she said to hand wash them.

Video Of The Week

If your chopping boards have food stains on them, treat them with the natural cleaning combination of lemon and salt to remove stubborn marks. You can use this cleaning hack with bamboo utensils, too, says Lynsey.

As there’s plenty of debate around how to load the dishwasher, we asked experts for their tips.

Taking care of our homeware items will help to keep them looking good – and working properly – for years to come. Will you be trying this hack?

Follow Lynsey Queen of Clean on Instagram at @Lynsey_QueenofClean