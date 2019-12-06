We love everything about Christmas, from the mince pies to carol singing. What we don’t love is the hefty bill that comes as a result of cranking up the heating to fend off the winter chill.

However, these Martin Lewis heating tips are just the ticket you need to help you save on the dreaded winter heating bill and leave more money for festive gatherings.

If you’ve ever wondered whether it is more cost-effective to leave the heating on low all day or to turn it on and off as needed, Martin Lewis has the answer.

Martin Lewis heating tips

It’s a debate we’ve all had with our other halfs, flatmates, Mums, Dads, even the Mother-in-Laws. One side holding fast to the belief that leaving the heating on all day is the cheapest way of heating the house. Versus, flicking the radiators on and off and cranking up the thermostat only when it’s needed.

However, Martin Lewis can finally put an end to the debate with his top tip for saving money on your heating over the winter. He advices putting your heating on a timer to help save money on your heating.

‘They say it’s better to only put the heating on when you need it,’ says Martin Lewis on ITV’s This Morning. ‘You pay to pump energy in as and when is needed, and to keep pumping it in constantly isn’t efficient.’

‘Your thermostat is designed to turn your heating on and off to keep your home at the temperature you set it,’ he insists. ‘So, in general, I’d stick with that.’

However, the Money Saving expert pointed out that if your home is prone to damp you might benefit from having the heating on low throughout the day.

‘There are some engineers though who argue that keeping the heating on low with all the radiators on and the boiler down can work as it reduces condensation,’ he explains.

Video Of The Week

‘When when the heating is turned off collects within the walls and can help conduct heat outside the home – meaning you lose heat more quickly and so will use more energy as a result,’ he adds. ‘So if your house is prone to that you may want to think about it.’

You heard the expert – work out how to set your heating timer or leave it on low if you are combating damp. Now all that’s left is what to spend the savings on…another round of mulled wine anyone?

Will you be trying out one of these Martin Lewis heating tips?