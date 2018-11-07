Meghan Markle’s decorating tips revealed – these are the secrets of her effortless style

The Duchess of Sussex is a dab hand at interior design

There’s no denying that actress-turned-duchess Meghan Markle is one very stylish lady. And while we know she has BFF Jessica Mulroney to help, you only have to look back at images from Meghan’s old lifestyle site The Tig to know that’s she’s doing a lot of the heavy lifting herself.

Love Meghan? Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s honeymoon hideaway in Namibia

Sadly, the site was shut shortly before Meghan became HRH. However, we’ve done our research and discovered the best of Meghan Markle’s decorating tips. Enjoy!

Image credit: Getty Images

1. You can never have too many flowers at home

Meghan-Markle-decorating-tips-9

Image credit: Emma Lee

Peonies are Meghan’s absolute favourite – but she’s also partial to a posy of sweet peas.

2. She’s got a very specific way of displaying her books

Meghan-Markle-decorating-tips-3

Image credit: Lizzie Orme

No backward books for Meghan. She’s all about colour coordination, and rocks the rainbow look on her shelves – as spotted on her old Instagram account. She’s also been known to stack same-coloured books into piles and top them with succulents.

3. Meghan loves a handwritten letter

Meghan-Markle-decorating-tips-8

Image credit: Alun Callender

‘If given the option between fingers to keyboard, or pen to paper, I will always choose the latter,’ enthuses Meghan, who just happens to be a brilliant calligrapher. Is there nothing she can’t do?

‘I am a gal who just loves getting mail. Oh my god, I absolutely relish it. I know my mailman’s name, I race to the door when mail comes (usually just fliers or bills), but I always hold out hope that there will be a letter. A sweet letter. And that I will have the tactile experience of un-creasing the paper, reciting the words, and holding someone’s thoughts in my hands.’

Harry, take note – quite literally!

4. She takes bbqs VERY seriously

Urban-garden-makeover-6

Image credit: Colin Poole

Only a true aficionado like Meg would know to splash out on a Big Green Egg – the Aga of the barbecuing world. Hers is a banger and burger-free zone, since HRH favours a healthier approach. Old shots from The Tig showed her grilling off fresh fish, asparagus and courgettes.

5. No dogs on the sofa without a blanket!

Meghan-Markle-decorating-tips-7

Image credit: Colin Poole

Dog lover Meghan loved to pamper her pooches Guy and Bogart. They were even allowed on the sofa. But not without a fancy blanket.

6. She discovered the whole Crittall trend AGES AGO!

White-bathroom-makeover-with-orange-towels

Image credit: Colin Poole

Her old Toronto flat boasted a Crittall-style mirror, and she often used Crittall windows as a selfie backdrop, too.

7. The Soho Farmhouse is great for inspo

Meghan-Markle-decorating-tips-6

Image credit: Soho Farmhouse

The hip hotspot, known for its gorgeous interiors, apparently served as the venue for Meghan’s hen do. We wonder if she’s been influenced by its cosy yet regal interiors in her redecoration of Nottingham Cottage?

More Meghan: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Nottingham Cottage makeover!

What aspects of Meghan’s style will you be trying yourself at home?

