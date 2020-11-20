We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to predicting what kitchen appliances are set to go mainstream, an award-winning chef is bound to have the inside track. According to Michel Roux Jr, a boiling water tap will soon be an essential in every kitchen.

Boiling water taps have been around for a few years, offering a stream of hot water at the touch of a button. However, they are currently still a bit of a luxury, coming with price tags upwards of £100.

But now is the perfect time to pick one in the Black Friday sales. If you’re a fan of a brew but don’t want to shell out a fortune take a look at these hot water tap deals.

Belfry Kitchen Maven Touch Single Lever Monobloc Tap: Was £132.99, Now £99

Add this stylish instant hot water tap to your home for less than £100. The tap is easy to install, but in case you have any concerns it includes an fault auto-dectection technique. The instant hot water tap includes an inbuilt heating element, so no storage is needed. It also features a child lock and leakage protection to avoid any burnt fingers. View Deal Bristan GLL RAPSNK3 C Gallery Rapid Kitchen Sink Tap: Was £444.37, Now £354.99

Save £89.38 for a limited time only on this boiling water tap. The tap includes seven temperature settings, including 98 degrees for tea, sterilising bottles or blanching vegetables. The tap is completely safe. The boiling water can only be operated using a push button. And the swivel spout will remain cool to touch when the boiling water is in operation. View Deal

Speaking to Ideal Home about instant hot water taps Michel Roux Jr said: ‘I think they are great. I think they will come on stream. They will be part of everybody’s kitchen in the future.’

We think he might be onto something. This year Google searches for instant hot water taps had increased by 25 per cent.

The average Brit enjoys a good cup of tea. However, this year our tea consumption has increased by two cups a day. So it’s no surprise that many households are starting to see a hot water tap as a necessity, not just a luxury.

Will your kettle for a boiling water tap?