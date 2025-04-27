Hot water taps are the best way to level up your kitchen island in 2025 - these kitchen experts explain why you need one

There can't be many people these days who aren't aware of the many benefits of the hot water tap thanks to its speedy rise in popularity in recent years. No longer are they the slightly scary hissing, spitting appliances that first came onto the market – these days, smooth operation and a multitude of extra features, such as chilled and sparkling water, make adding one of the best boiling water taps to your kitchen a no-brainer.

While they may have become staples within cooking spaces, the best place to install them within the room can still throw up some questions. In particular, homeowners with kitchen islands are often left questioning the wisdom, or feasibility, of installing one in this prime position.

If you are facing a similar dilemma, our guide is here to help, setting out the pros and cons of this approach as well as the alternative options.

Can you have a hot water tap on a kitchen island?

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

First things first, if you are in the early stages of developing your kitchen island ideas, you may well be wondering whether it is possible to fit a hot water tap here.

'From a technical point of view, installation on an island is very achievable, but it does require planning," begins Michael Sammon, design director at Wodar. 'Systems often include an under-sink tank and a compact filter, which need power, a water supply, and a little breathing space inside the cabinet. If the island already has services for a sink, you’re in a great position – it’s a straightforward fit for a plumber and electrician.'

Good news then for those starting out on a new kitchen project, but how about for those renovating a kitchen?

'If you’re retrofitting a solid island with no plumbing in place, the job becomes more involved and should definitely be costed as part of the wider kitchen design,' explains Michael.

The pros of having a boiling water tap on an island

(Image credit: Future)

While it might be possible to install a hot water tap into an island and something frequently seen in current kitchen trends, is it actually a good idea?

'Installing a hot water tap in a kitchen island can be a great convenience, especially for tasks like making tea, blanching vegetables or speeding up cooking prep,' says Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone. 'It adds functionality right where you often work and gather. However, it’s important to weigh up the pros and cons.

'On the plus side, it saves time, reduces kettle clutter and offers instant boiling or near-boiling water,' adds Molly.

What are the downsides of a hot water tap on an island?

(Image credit: Simon Taylor Furniture)

While there are definitely some positives that come from installing a boiling water tap within a kitchen island, there are also some downsides to be aware of before making your final decision.

'Installation can be more complex on an island, as it usually requires additional plumbing, electrical work and under-counter space for the tank and filter,' points out Molly Chandler. 'If you're planning a new kitchen or major remodel, it's absolutely doable, but retrofitting into an existing island can be trickier and more costly.'

In addition to added costs, there is the fact that placing a hot water tap on an island will turn it into more of a practical spot than a space to hang out and entertain friends.

'If your island is more of a social spot, where guests gather or where drinks are served, it might not see the same level of use,' points out Michael Sammon. 'In this case, a hot water tap might be better placed by your main sink instead.'

Consider how you'll use your kitchen island

(Image credit: Future/Caroline Mardon)

What works for one household, won't always work for another when it comes to kitchen layouts. This is particularly true when it comes to deciding the design of your kitchen island and the features and appliances it makes sense to locate there.

'Installing a hot water tap on a kitchen island can be a game-changer, but it’s not always the right call for every space. The key question is: how do you actually use your island day to day?' says Michael Sammon.

'If your island is home to a preparation or main sink, and acts as a genuine working zone, a hot water tap there makes absolute sense,' continues Michael. 'It puts boiling water right where you need it, for filling pans, or washing up while you cook. It also keeps your back wall free of clutter, allowing for cleaner lines and more breathing space in your main run of cabinetry.'

Where is the best place for a hot water tap?

(Image credit: Wodar)

Still struggling to decide upon a location for your hot water tap? Our experts have some more advice to consider, particularly for those designing kitchen island ideas on a budget.

'The most practical place to install a hot water tap is usually at the main sink,' states Molly Chandler. 'It’s easier and more cost-effective to connect to existing plumbing, and it keeps everything – prep, clean-up and hot water – conveniently in one zone.'

In short, think about how you use your kitchen. If you plan on making your kitchen island the working hub of the space, fitting it with all the essentials – hob, dishwasher, sink and so on – it makes absolute sense. If, on the other hand, you want to reserve the island as a spacious entertaining space, you'll want to keep it as clutter-free as possible.

How do you fit a boiling water tap into an island?

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

If you do decide to go ahead and install your hot water tap into your kitchen island, are boiling water taps easy to install? It is useful to understand how they are fitted and the additional requirements that you'll need to consider.

'The biggest consideration is cabinet space,' explains Michael Sammon. 'You’ll need to allow for the boiler tank and filter, which typically sit at the back of a standard base unit, leaving room in front for everyday items. But as long as that’s factored in, an island install can feel seamless and incredibly efficient.'

In addition to space for the boiler and filter, you will also need a power socket for the boiler tank in the cupboard below. Some hot water taps only require a connection to a cold water supply, whereas others need a hot water supply too.

FAQs

Will a hot water tap ruin the look of my kitchen island?

There are those out there who dislike the idea of a kitchen island kitted out with all kinds of appliances, hot water taps included. Within open plan kitchen diner ideas, where the island lies centrally, it is true that keeping the space clutter-free can help with aesthetics.

That said, there are ways of designing a kitchen island that help here. Incorporating a raised section into the island on one side will hide any mess and provide a spot for guests to perch, for example.

It is also not necessary for your boiling water tap to be located centrally within your island. Positioning it to one end over just a small sink, rather than placing your main 'washing-up' sink here, will ensure your island retains a neat, tidy appearance.

If you are looking at how much does a new kitchen cost, it may well be cheaper to find a different location for your hot water tap than your island as this can push kitchen fitting prices upwards.