How much does it cost to run a boiling water tap? And how much electricity do they use?

The prospect of instant boiling water on demand is a good enough reason to consider investing in a boiling water tap, but pair this with the promise of reduced energy bills and it's hard to find an excuse not to. But it's helpful to know how much does it cost to run a boiling water tap so you can know for sure whether or not you'll save money in the long run.

The best boiling water taps have become an increasingly popular addition to kitchens across the nation. Those who have invested have waved goodbye to standing around and waiting for the kettle to boil, but more significantly, they've enjoyed the benefits of reduced energy bills too.

'For those looking to invest, hot taps can provide long term savings as energy costs continue to rise', says Paul Bailey, Leader, Product Management, GROHE UK (opens in new tab). 'Hot taps are an energy-efficient, convenient, and safe way to enjoy kettle-hot water on demand.'

Hot water taps are also better for the planet too, as they provide households with the exact amount of water they need and prevent any being wasted. So there's a lot to be said for adding one of these appliances to your home, but the question is, how much does it cost to run a boiling water tap?

(Image credit: Quooker)

How much does it cost to run a boiling water tap?

We've asked the experts and done some calculations to find an up-to-date and accurate answer to how much does it cost to run a boiling water tap. If you're unsure where you stand in the boiling water tap vs kettle debate, the figures below might help you decide.

How much electricity does a boiling water tap use?

To work out how much does it cost to run a boiling water tap, it's helpful to first look at how much electricity does a boiling water tap use.

Quooker (opens in new tab) created the original instant boiling water tap, and they have an array of taps that require very little electricity to work. 'Thanks to their advanced technology, Quooker taps take only 10 watts to keep water in the tank at 110°C, while the average kettle uses 2,200 watts to boil 1.7 litres of water', says Stephen Johnson, Managing Director, Quooker UK.

So, an instant boiling water tap could use as little as 10 watts of energy per day. There may be a slight variation in how much electricity a tap uses depending on the model and brand; for example, a GROHE Red tap uses 0.74 kWh to boil 3 litres of water per day (an approximation of the average UK household's water consumption).

How much does it cost to run a boiling water tap?

(Image credit: Quooker)

To boil 3 litres of water per day using an instant boiling water tap, it can cost as little as 3p - that's 1p per litre!

Quooker gave the following figures for how much does a boiling water tap cost to run, based on the new energy price cap (51p per kWh).

A Quooker boiling water tap costs 0.24p per kWh of energy used, or 1p per litre of water. With the average UK household consuming around 3 litres of water per day, a boiling water tap from Quooker costs only 3p per day to run.

Are boiling water taps cheaper to run than kettles?

(Image credit: Quooker)

Boiling water taps use less energy and therefore cost less to run than the best kettles. According to the experts at Quooker, the cost of boiling a full kettle (typically holding 1.5L) is 2.5p per boil.

So if you were wondering how much does it cost to boil a kettle for a cup of tea, it will be more expensive than using an instant hot water tap. There's potential to save even more pennies using a tap because you can put the water directly into your cup, so there won't be any wasted - which can sometimes happen when filling up the kettle.

Is it expensive to have a boiling water tap?

(Image credit: GROHE)

Boiling taps are very cheap to run, but it's important to factor in the upfront cost and installation price. In the short-term, it's cheaper to buy a kettle than to purchase and install a boiling water tap, but keep in mind that they will save money on your energy bills in the long run.

'The cost of a Quooker installation is £99 if a tap and tank are purchased together. This should be done by an official Quooker installer', says Stephen. 'There are optional accessories including cold water filters, scale control, power switches that equally distributes energy between appliances, however all of these are not essential and the tap and tank can be purchased without.'

Because of how cheap Quooker taps are to run, the investment would soon pay off. One cup of tea for example costs only a fifth of a pence to make (£0.002) - meaning you could have 6 cups of tea for the same cost of boiling 1 cup of tea from the kettle.

Should I turn off boiling water tap at night?

'For most boiling water and kettle-hot taps, it is unnecessary to switch them off overnight, however it can help to bring down your energy consumption slightly', explains Adam Logan, Training Manager, GROHE UK & LIXIL EMENA.

'The GROHE Red doesn’t need to be switched off overnight, as it is incredibly well insulated and made of Titanium which aids fast reheating and prevents the build up of Limescale. As the GROHE Red doesn’t keep the water at a permanent 99°C, it allows for the temperature to drop to as low as 90°C.'

Turning off your hot water tap at night won't make a huge difference to your energy bills, but it can help lower them slightly. It makes sense to turn off your hot water tap when you're away on holiday, as it won't be being used for a prolonged period. Turning it off at night takes minimal effort and will save a few pounds over the course of the year.