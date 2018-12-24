THESE are the UK’s most hated Christmas chores

But we can count ourselves lucky we don't have Santa's job tonight

With one sleep to go, are you feeling on to of your list of Christmas jobs? Have you got everything you need from the shops? Are the guests beds made and presents wrapped?

Hopefully, the only thing left on your list is putting out a mince pie and carrot for you-know-who. Unless you’ve put off those tasks that everyone really hates doing.

Which brings us to Airtasker’s list of the top five most hated Christmas chores. How many make your list?

5. Wrapping Christmas presents

The marmite of Christmas tasks – you either love it or you hate it. We think it has a lot to do with how good you are at finding the end of the Sellotape.

4. Shopping for Christmas presents

Just the thought of fighting through the crowds to find a scarf for Aunty Jean that she’ll probably return anyway fills us with dread. Not to mention hearing the same Christmas party songs on a loop. No Mariah, all we want for Christmas is for you to put a sock in it!

It turns out that this is also the most time-consuming of all Christmas tasks, with the average Brit taking 5.86 hours to select the perfect presents.

3. Untangling fairy lights

How on earth did they get into this mess just sitting in a box?!

2. Taking down the decorations

Maybe it’s because the house looks so bare afterwards, but it’s definitely not something we enjoy. In fact, according the survey, 37 per cent of Brits would rather pay someone to take down the decorations.

1. Washing up after Christmas dinner

Even if you have a dishwasher, there are always those pans that won’t fit or glassware that’s too delicate. So not surprisingly, 42 per cent of us would happily pay for someone to do the dishes after the Christmas feast.

The Airtasker study also revealed that the average Brit spends 36 hours, or the equivalent of a full-time working week, getting ready for Christmas.

Over half of us (53 per cent) spend more than three hours just doing the food shopping, and nearly 1 in 10 people expect to spend over half of Christmas Day in the kitchen.