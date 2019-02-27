We’re only a few months into the new year but buyers are already pounding the pavements – and surfing the web – in search of their dream home. Now Rightmove has revealed its ranking of the most ‘viewed’ properties on the site in 2019 so far, and there are some real architectural gems in the mix including a castle featured on Grand Designs.

Commenting on the data, Rightmove property expert Miles Shipside said: ‘It’s always fascinating to see which properties have generated the most public interest and it’s not difficult to see why these five homes are so popular.’

‘Whether it’s home-hunters looking for design inspiration or people who’re curious to glimpse inside top-of-the-market properties, these astoundingly impressive homes each has something special about them.’ Let’s throw open the doors and take a look around…

Most viewed homes 2019

1. Macclesfield Road, Prestbury

On the market at £3.95 million with Gascoigne Halman this seven-bedroom detached home doesn’t skimp on space and is centred around open plan living. Standout features include a indoor swimming pool and hot tub, gym, games room and landscaped grounds stretching over a one acre private plot.

The Cheshire village of Prestbury is a mecca for local celebrities so keep your eyes peeled for stars from the world of TV and sport.

2. Restronguet Point, Cornwall

On the market at £3.75 million with Lillicrap Chilcott, this five-bedroom waterfront property offers stunning views across the Cornish coastline and is located in one of the most exclusive no-through roads along the south coast of Britain.

Highlights include a triple-aspect library and a 60-foot long entertainment room with a bar and cinema. We’re loving this light and airy living room with its country-coastal touches, too.

3. Oxford Road, Aylesbury

On the market for £765,000 with Hamptons International property fans may remember this striking, Grade II listed castle home from the 2018 series of Grand Designs.

Dating back to 1769, this two-bedroom property continues to capture imagination centuries later thanks to the handiwork of its current owners and highlights include a 360-degree view of the surrounding countryside from the top floor terrace.

Located in the quaint Buckinghamshire village of Denton this home offers the perfect opportunity to embrace the rural idyll while still being within easy access of the M40. The exposed stonework and wooden beams in this carefully crafted kitchen are a deft nod to this property’s rich history.

4. Beechwood Road, Surrey

The most expensive property in the list is on the market for £18.75 million with Knight Frank. This ten-bedroom contemporary mansion home has been built using natural materials and is spread over 21,000 square feet of exceptional living and entertaining space.

Located within the world-famous estate of Wentworth Golf Club, which hosts the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship, it’s sure to prove a hit with those keen to improve their handicap.

Highlights include an intelligent home automation system, swimming pool, tennis court and a three storey central light well. We love the way the indoor and outdoor dining spaces are seamlessly connected thanks to those uber stylish sliding doors.

