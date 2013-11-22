Dynamic breakfast duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are looking for a quick sale on their six-bedroom Surrey mansion, after slashing the asking price to £3.5 million

Belfast-born TV personality Eamonn Holmes has slashed the price of the Surrey mansion he shares with fellow presenter Ruth Langsford by 7%, less than two months after putting it on the market.

­Whether or not the 53-year-old TV star is moving jobs (he was rumoured to be switching from Sky’s Sunrise to ITV’s Daybreak), he’s clearly looking for a quick sale on the six-bedroom Weybridge mansion he owns with wife Ruth.

The couple’s plush pad is located in the super-upmarket St George’s Hill area of Weybridge and is currently on the market for £3.5 million.

Since first being listed at the beginning of October, the property has already been reduced by 7%. The original asking price was £3.49 million. Something you want to tell us, Eamonn?

Featuring a spacious ­designer kitchen, six large bedrooms and plenty of outside space, the home has been the perfect place for the two TV stars to unwind after a long morning in the studio.

The mock-Georgian mansion is decked out with a colourful and contemporary interior, with a purple living room, sophisticated grey bedroom and ultra-modern white and yellow kitchen.

Eamonn and Ruth, who have one son, Jack, 11, tied the knot in 2010 after more than 12 years together.

Recent reports suggest Eamonn has signed a five-year deal to stay on Sky’s Sunrise show.

According to The Daily Mirror, ITV was prepared to pay almost £4 million to secure the former GMTV presenter – £2.4 million to buy him out of his three-year Sunrise contract and £1.5 million for two years’ salary.

Aled Jones and Lorraine Kelly took over as Daybreak presenters last September, but the show’s audience hasn’t grown and is stuck around the 700,000 mark.

BBC Breakfast, in comparison, pulls in up to 2 million viewers.