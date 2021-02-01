We’ve made it through the 512 days of January! And since February goes by in the blink of an eye, it’ll soon be time to put on the Marigolds for a good old spring clean.
Related: Cleaning fans are calling this easy hack to make laundry smell fresh better than tumble dryer sheets
Are you making these cleaning mistakes?
Cleaning expert Heather Barrington has revealed some common errors, including this one that even Mrs Hinch and her millions of followers make:
Spraying cleaning solutions directly onto surfaces
Whether it’s Pine, Zoflora or Elbow Grease, when you spray cleaning solutions directly onto surfaces, furniture and glass, it creates a residue and build-up that’s harder to remove. This results in streaky windows and greasy surfaces that dust will stick to.
Spraying cleaning solutions directly onto surfaces also releases chemicals into the air which irritates people with asthma or allergies. So, spray your cleaning solution directly onto your microfibre cleaning cloth before wiping down the surfaces and don’t be driven mad by streaky glass.
Using washing up liquid on your cutting boards
Cleaning stainless steel in circular motions
Related: Best steam cleaners and mops 2021