Washing up liquid and hot water doesn’t clean cutting boards as well as you might think. This is because soap can’t penetrate the cold cutting board, meaning it doesn’t get cleaned thoroughly.

If you wash your boards between cutting different kinds of foods, there are probably still harmful bacteria on it. Even if you mix the soap with steaming hot water, it’s not enough.

Avoid any cross-contamination by soaking your cutting boards into bleach solution after each use. This will kill most bacteria and will prevent it transferring to any other foods you prepare.