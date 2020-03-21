We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for inspiration to create a truly unique bedroom for your child, look no further! See how one mum transformed her son’s bedroom into an amazing alpine scene with a brilliant mountain wall mural.

Nicole Roberts, 25, from Shropshire, created an incredible mountain-themed room for her son George, two.

Despite the room’s transformation looking vastly complicated, Nicole assures others all she needed was masking tape and paint. Describing it as an incredibly easy project to complete, to inspire those of all levels of DIY.

George’s mountain-themed bedroom

The savvy mum explains, ‘I took to Pinterest a lot for inspiration in colours. I also used YouTube to find some how-to videos.’

‘I started by deciding what walls I wanted to do the mountains on. Then I began to tape the mountain shapes using green Frogtape. I started by taping and painting the three large mountains at the front.’

‘The materials I used were Frogtape and three shades of paint and that’s it – super simple to do,’ she says.

Nicole told Latest Deals ‘I wanted something that would grow with my little boy rather than a character theme.’

The mum of two started the bedroom back in 2018, when Gorge was just a baby. Showing how the decorating theme has evolved as he’s grown up.

‘George was quite young when I first did the painting but he walked in and I remember him saying ‘ohhh’ with a massive smile on his face!’

To help other Nicole says. ‘My top tips for achieving this look yourself would be to map out with tape the basic shapes you are after.’

‘Make sure you do enough coats of paint before you remove the tape. Also, a good tip is to make sure you press the tape down firmly on the edges to make sure that the paint doesn’t bleed under!’.

‘I still absolutely love it. I have now added all the accessories which has pulled it all together. The mountain wall cost around £40 to £50 to complete!’

Nicole’s styling tips

Nicole clearly has a good eye, pulling the theme together by adding handmade accessories to add to the look.

‘All the accessories for this room were handmade by small businesses, which I love as it gives the room a unique feel and I know I have supported other families,’ she adds.

‘I first started with some statement pieces like the pom pom rug which was made by HeidiBaskets Crochet which cost about £60 or 70.

‘The dreamcatcher was made by a business called Roma Dream Art and was £25. The chair is from Sue Ryder Charity and was about £40. The campfire was around £25 from a business called Little CaraBelle.

‘The bed I picked up from my local selling page which is another great way to find bargains in your area. The elephant boxes were from TK Maxx and were about £20.’

‘The bedding is from Dunelm in the clearance and cost £5. The amazing macrame wall hanging was made by a business called Ylle makes and was £25 and the cushions were all from IKEA for under £10.’

Nicole and George are both delighted with the alpine-tastic bedroom decor.

‘I walk in there and think ‘wow, it’s such a cool boy’s bedroom’, especially for a two-year-old, and I can’t wait to see him grow up in there,’ Nicole sweetly says.

It cost approximately £300 to complete, including all the sweet accessories.