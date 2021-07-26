One in five couples say Covid has altered who does the cleaning at home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The past year and a half of lockdowns has totally changed how we use our homes. As well as turning to bolder hues and appreciating closed-off rooms, we also started dividing up care and cleaning tasks more evenly.

New research from MoneySuperMarket has revealed that more than one in five couples thinks the pandemic was something of a watershed moment for antiquated gender roles. Those surveyed said it sparked a more equal approach to household chores as we return to some kind of normality.

As they say, every cloud…

The price comparison website asked over 2,000 households across the UK about how the pandemic affected their family life, and how roles and responsibilities altered in their homes. A third of couples said that the pandemic has caused cleaning jobs around the house to be split more evenly.

If the domestic duties in our cleaning calendar are now being divided up more fairly, this can only be a good thing. It only took a global pandemic, right?

However, before we celebrate, it seems that the men and women surveyed weren’t all singing from the same hymn sheet. While 38% of men perceived a more equal balance when it comes to cleaning the house, only 29% of women agreed.

So, it’s perhaps not quite such a triumph for gender equality as we might have hoped, but still a fairly widespread shift. The coronavirus pandemic caused us all to become much more conscious of germs and cleanliness, encouraging all members of the family to keep their homes clean, regardless of gender.

Inspired by ‘cleanfluencers’ such as Mrs Hinch, many people turn to cleaning the kitchen as a way to de-stress. So couples in which one person is a huge cleaning fan obsessed with trying out the latest natural cleaning hacks won’t necessarily divide the cleaning 50/50.

A quarter of couples also felt that a fairer balance has been struck when it comes cooking and doing the laundry (27% and 24% respectively). Perhaps this shift is because working from home meant some couples saw just how much each person does around the house.

Has there been a shift in who does the hoovering and laundry in your home?