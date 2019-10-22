Escape to the country as the new owner of Prospect Farm in Somerset

If you’re sick of traffic jams and tube delays, it might just be time to escape to the country. We’ve fallen for Old Prospect Farm, a detached home in Mells, Somerset, a period property that’s simply perfect for family life.

Fancy taking a look? Of course you do…

Exterior

Old Prospect Farm is situated on one of the ancient roads in Mells, Somerset, and looks out over the mature trees towards the banks of the nearby River Mells.

Sitting room

One of the showstopping original features of the house is the impressive Bath stone fireplace in the central sitting room. There are wooden beams and panelling, too, adding to that classic ‘chocolate box’ charm. Off this room, there’s also what’s currently being used as a music room, which has flagstone flooring and on-trend cast iron radiators.

Family room

On the other end of the scale is the second reception room, which has a much more modern feel thanks to its daring upholstery and accents. There’s still a fireplace and sash windows, though, so you retain that smart period impression.

Kitchen

The kitchen is the perfect blend of old and new. The tactile touches and rustic elements hark back to the property’s beginnings, but there’s a distinct modern feel, instilled mainly by the glossy units. The worktops are marble and granite, there’s a polished granite floor and a three-oven electric AGA to boot.

Keeping things light and airy, the flooring flows into the dining area, which in turn has doors that open straight into the garden.

Master bedroom

Who wouldn’t love a master bedroom with a fireplace? But even if you don’t opt for this room, all four of the boudoirs are good-sized doubles with views over the stunning surrounding landscape.

Exterior

From the rear of the house you can see the carefully considered enhancements the current owners have made, like the pretty partial re-thatching. There are over 17 acres of land available with Prospect Farm, meaning gorgeous views and room to roam.

Old Prospect Farm is on sale for £1.35m with Hamptons International

We can just imagine a cosy first Christmas here, can’t you?