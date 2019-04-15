This Grade-II listed 16th Century farmhouse in Surrey is a perfect example of modern renovations enhancing a period property. The six bedroom house has undergone extensive renovations throughout, with great care taken to retain key period features.

A highly notable transformation comes with the addition of Bifold doors that completely transform the open-plan kitchen area.

Step inside this charming farmhouse to see the transformation for yourself…

The exterior

From the exterior you can really appreciate the seamless blend of old and new.

The kitchen

It’s this room where the renovations are most evident.

The contemporary kitchen has been fitted to a high standard. Complete with modern quartz work tops and a plentiful breakfast bar island. These modern features sit alongside farmhouse favourites of a traditional butler sink and an AGA.

A wall of double bifold doors provide impressive views out to the generous gardens. This open-plan living space is a great social space, ideal for entertaining – especially during warmer months with the doors open.

The room completely opens up, to truly embrace the art of bring the outdoors in and vice versa.

The living room

The main living room is where we truly see the period nature of the property. Characterful features remaining include exposed timbers, brick walls, stone floors and feature fireplaces.

The bedroom

The master bedroom features luxurious carpets, a decorative damask wallpaper and matching bedside pendant lights.

The bathroom

A contemporary all-white suite lends a modern edge, while the original wooden beams retain period charm. The two looks mix seamlessly.

The stables

The grounds play host to 8 stables, tack room and cloakroom to form a comprehensive equestrian offering.

This stunning property is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1,650,000.

